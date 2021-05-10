Harvey Capital Management Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adobe Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: REGN, ADBE, BDX, NLY, DBX, NTR, LIN, XLF, BHVN,
- Added Positions: PYPL, HD, ADSK, AKAM, AMZN, COST, EA, AAPL, QCOM, GOOG, VMC, SBUX, BMY, MA, BABA, ORCL, MLM, BAC, FAN, FB, MRK, HON, XLC, XLK, DIS, TGP, CRM, PRU, QQQ, PEP, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: T, ATVI, JPM, TAN, ABT, V, IBM, DKNG, BTT, CGC,
- Sold Out: ALXN, VIAC, MJ, VTRS, IBIO,
For the details of HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harvey+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,243 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,605 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,150 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,570 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,157 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $496.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 11,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $488.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 8,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $239.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 15,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 334,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 104,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 36,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 160.62%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 22,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $339.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 23,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 195.05%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $285.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 16,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)
Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 291.62%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 33,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: iBio Inc (IBIO)
Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iBio Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $1.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying