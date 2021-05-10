Harvey Capital Management Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adobe Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, ViacomCBS Inc

New Purchases: REGN, ADBE, BDX, NLY, DBX, NTR, LIN, XLF, BHVN,

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Harvey Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Adobe Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, AT&T Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvey Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Harvey Capital Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,243 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,605 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,150 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,570 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 70,157 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $496.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 11,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $488.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 8,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $239.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 15,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 334,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.77 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.07. The stock is now traded at around $24.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 104,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $49.17 and $58.81, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 36,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 160.62%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 22,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 79.03%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $339.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 23,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 195.05%. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $285.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 16,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 291.62%. The purchase prices were between $93.41 and $120.44, with an estimated average price of $103.23. The stock is now traded at around $110.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 33,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $384.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Harvey Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iBio Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $1.75.