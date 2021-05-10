Logo
Valley National Advisers Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Schwab International Equity ETF, Altria Group Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Valley National Advisers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Schwab International Equity ETF, Altria Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley National Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q1, Valley National Advisers Inc owns 826 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valley+national+advisers+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC
  1. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 679,761 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 619,093 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 265,150 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,548 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 387,149 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.4%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 451.60%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 16,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 302,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 166.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 117,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 2954.29%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 66.47%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 170,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Sold Out: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.18.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95.

Sold Out: INmune Bio Inc (INMB)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in INmune Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $26.85, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Sold Out: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of VALLEY NATIONAL ADVISERS INC. Also check out:

