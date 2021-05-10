Valley National Advisers Inc Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Schwab International Equity ETF, Altria Group Inc, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc

New Purchases: TSM, TBT, SRPT, TEAM, SQ, ABNB, PLTR, LDOS, MGK, ROKU, SR, SNAP, SGEN, SIVB, JNK, SSNC, NEO, REGL, APTS, PBCT, MKTX, STAG, SCM, TTD, WD5A, UPWK, VCLT, WPC, WSO, W, WDAY, WWE, XPEV, Z, SPOT, ASML, NAKD, CRSR, EXAS, ETSY, ENPH, EIX, DISCA, DM, HYLB, CREE, AG, UTF, CMG, CD, BUI, BMRN, APH, FPR, MSOS, BAB, AFL, MSCI, MP, LULU, QUAL, MBB, IEF, TLT, NNN, PGX, PDBC, IFF, HUBS, HEXO, GSLC, FCX,

LMT, SCHF, MO, GILD, TOTL, SCHE, NOC, SCHX, CMA, NEAR, TROW, SCHC, LNGR, PHO, IHI, MOO, BK, FIVG, IGV, HACK, ROBO, EMQQ, SCHD, IBUY, SCHM, MMM, CSCO, HBAN, IUSB, USB, ARKW, IPG, BA, LLY, ARKG, MJ, F, AIZ, XOM, GM, SCHA, TD, EPD, LIT, ESGD, KLAC, SPY, DIA, SXT, TSLA, TFC, VTI, ALGT, BLK, SAM, HUBB, EEMA, ESGE, MSM, MMP, MRK, MS, PYPL, TER, VIG, VHT, VIAC, WFC, ABMD, ATVI, AMD, ALGN, GOOG, AZO, BDSI, BIIB, BKNG, CI, CGC, CVNA, CTSH, CL, DE, DVN, DXCM, DKNG, FDX, FULT, HCA, IDN, ISRG, SPHD, ITOT, IWM, IGIB, USMV, USHY, KMI, LAMR, EL, MA, MTCH, MCK, MRNA, MNST, NIO, NFLX, NSC, OKE, PENN, PSX, PINS, PFG, PGR, PFS, REGN, RAD, ROK, SJNK, SHW, SHOP, SYK, TPR, TRP, TXN, TMO, TLRY, TLRY, TWLO, TWTR, VFC, VWO, VOX, VCSH, VOT, VO, WEC, WMB, XEL, ZBH, HZNP, Reduced Positions: SCHO, BOND, AVGO, UNP, SCHB, BSCL, ETN, AAPL, AMAT, TT, MSFT, BABA, ISTB, FNDX, PPL, DIS, BIV, AMGN, PBW, BSCM, LOW, VDE, VMBS, BRK.B, CVS, D, INTC, PEG, KRE, SCHW, VZ, APD, ARWR, BDX, COF, CMI, EMN, EMR, ENB, FB, INO, IBB, ITA, MCD, MDLZ, NVS, PEP, NOBL, SNY, FNDF, FNDA, UL, UPS, UNH, VCIT, ABB, ARKK, ABT, ADBE, ATGE, ALB, AEP, AXP, AMT, ADP, BX, CARR, C, CLX, KO, CTVA, DAL, DEO, DLTR, DOW, DD, EPR, EW, EA, ET, ES, FDS, GD, GIS, HAS, HSY, HD, ITW, QAI, MNA, IVV, IGF, JNJ, LTC, LHX, MPC, MSI, NJR, NEE, NKE, OPGN, ORCL, OTIS, PAYX, PM, RTX, UTG, REZI, RCI, IBND, EBND, SLB, FNDE, SRNE, SO, SNPS, SYF, SYY, TJX, TGT, UBER, UA, BNDX, VTRS, VFF, V, WAB, WYNN, YUM, YUMC, ACN, ICHR, LIN, ALC,

Bethlehem, PA, based Investment company Valley National Advisers Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, Schwab International Equity ETF, Altria Group Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Broadcom Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Eaton Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valley National Advisers Inc. As of 2021Q1, Valley National Advisers Inc owns 826 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 679,761 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 619,093 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 265,150 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 172,548 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 387,149 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.4%

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $204.43 and $258.41, with an estimated average price of $232.99. The stock is now traded at around $219.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 191 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 451.60%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 16,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 302,487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 166.63%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 117,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 2954.29%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 66.47%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 170,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 44.89%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $370.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The sale prices were between $5.55 and $6.72, with an estimated average price of $6.18.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in INmune Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $11.61 and $26.85, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Valley National Advisers Inc sold out a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.65.