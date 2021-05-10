Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) Buys DCP Midstream LP, Southwest Airlines Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Teradyne Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

- New Purchases: LUV, MSOS, ON, X, PSLV, CNQ, PINS, FCEL, BOOT, ASO, MP, JKS, TTGT, FARO, DVN, HIMX, DQ, CSX, MILE, TMF, XLE, KHC, PLTR, TME, FAST, KMI, WY, LTHM, DOW, CVX, CGNX, OCGN, GDRX, AMLP, LOW, COP, AMC, EWY, USFR, GLW, PXD, MDU, MRO, NEM, PRU, GS, VMW, FISV, SAVE, AEG, SCHG, ELY, IWO, MVIS, VTRS, CCJ, BTWN, CNR, KO, VSTO, IBM, CHWY, LLY, JMIA, F, HMY, TLSA, RIG, SOLO, PUMP, IRBT,
- Added Positions: DCP, XOP, ALK, VFF, PSTH, APPS, JNJ, SILJ, SVM, WKHS, MO, PFE, T, DD, XOM, GIS, DIS, RTX, TLRY, TLRY, CRM, PG, MRK, JPM, BAC, FSM, BLDP, SBUX, TWTR, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: XSD, TER, EW, QCOM, LULU, IIPR, JD, AMD, PAYX, FIBK, WD, WMT, UPS, NFLX, SONO, SNDX, XLI, LGIH, FCX, CARA, KL, GDX, EPRT, XLK, AMZN, LMT, SCHA, QQQ, XLV, SLV, V, VZ, LKFN, ADBE, ABT, HALO, TRQ, MCD, SNAP, PYPL, MSFT, SYY, XHB, GILD, BRK.B, XLRE, BIDU, MARK, IWV, XLC,
- Sold Out: TDOC, MMM, FB, OKTA, WPX, WORK, PE, SPCE, YETI, NUGT, VIA,
For the details of Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+management+llc+%28wy%29/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,252 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) - 161,290 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 115,573 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 25,841 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 840 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 36,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 47,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 46,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 72,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 174,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 47,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 71168.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 106,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 204130.77%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 26,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 5972.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 30,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Village Farms International Inc by 24090.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 120,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 711.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 66,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 117.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.Sold Out: (WPX)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY). Also check out:
1. Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) keeps buying