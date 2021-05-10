Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) Buys DCP Midstream LP, Southwest Airlines Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Teradyne Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

New Purchases: LUV, MSOS, ON, X, PSLV, CNQ, PINS, FCEL, BOOT, ASO, MP, JKS, TTGT, FARO, DVN, HIMX, DQ, CSX, MILE, TMF, XLE, KHC, PLTR, TME, FAST, KMI, WY, LTHM, DOW, CVX, CGNX, OCGN, GDRX, AMLP, LOW, COP, AMC, EWY, USFR, GLW, PXD, MDU, MRO, NEM, PRU, GS, VMW, FISV, SAVE, AEG, SCHG, ELY, IWO, MVIS, VTRS, CCJ, BTWN, CNR, KO, VSTO, IBM, CHWY, LLY, JMIA, F, HMY, TLSA, RIG, SOLO, PUMP, IRBT,

DCP, XOP, ALK, VFF, PSTH, APPS, JNJ, SILJ, SVM, WKHS, MO, PFE, T, DD, XOM, GIS, DIS, RTX, TLRY, TLRY, CRM, PG, MRK, JPM, BAC, FSM, BLDP, SBUX, TWTR, XLF, Reduced Positions: XSD, TER, EW, QCOM, LULU, IIPR, JD, AMD, PAYX, FIBK, WD, WMT, UPS, NFLX, SONO, SNDX, XLI, LGIH, FCX, CARA, KL, GDX, EPRT, XLK, AMZN, LMT, SCHA, QQQ, XLV, SLV, V, VZ, LKFN, ADBE, ABT, HALO, TRQ, MCD, SNAP, PYPL, MSFT, SYY, XHB, GILD, BRK.B, XLRE, BIDU, MARK, IWV, XLC,

Sheridan, WY, based Investment company Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) Current Portfolio ) buys DCP Midstream LP, Southwest Airlines Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Alaska Air Group Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, sells SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Teradyne Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY). As of 2021Q1, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) owns 274 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,252 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) - 161,290 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 115,573 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 25,841 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 840 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 36,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 47,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 46,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 72,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 174,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 47,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 71168.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 106,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 204130.77%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 26,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 5972.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 30,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Village Farms International Inc by 24090.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 120,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 711.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 66,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 117.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.