Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) Buys DCP Midstream LP, Southwest Airlines Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Teradyne Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) Buys DCP Midstream LP, Southwest Airlines Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Sells SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Teradyne Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Sheridan, WY, based Investment company Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) (Current Portfolio) buys DCP Midstream LP, Southwest Airlines Co, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Alaska Air Group Inc, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, sells SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Teradyne Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY). As of 2021Q1, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) owns 274 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+management+llc+%28wy%29/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,252 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  2. First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) - 161,290 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.65%
  3. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 115,573 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 25,841 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 840 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 36,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $42.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 47,515 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $42.27, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 46,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 72,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $9.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 174,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 47,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in DCP Midstream LP by 71168.67%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 106,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 204130.77%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 26,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc by 5972.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.83 and $73.2, with an estimated average price of $60.06. The stock is now traded at around $67.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 30,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Village Farms International Inc by 24090.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 120,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 711.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 66,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 117.16%. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY). Also check out:

1. Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider