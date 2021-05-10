Logo
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Accenture PLC, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstreet+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 382,052 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 990,760 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 163,539 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.28%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 443,434 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,406 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.98%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 141,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 44,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $298.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 2162.24%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 66,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 297.47%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 88.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 103,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 121.68%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.

Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

