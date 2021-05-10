MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF

- New Purchases: EFG, ICE, SWM, CSX, BSV, L, MEG, IWN, IWO, IWR,
- Added Positions: MS, J, ACN, VTRS, INGR, CSCO, ATVI, D, IBM, LMT, A, APD, CMA, EXPD, ITW, ROK,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, IJH, IEFA, VNQ, AAPL, BND, INTC, IJR, IEMG, BRK.B, HYG, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, PYPL, IAU, PG, SPSB, BLK, MUB, JNJ, HYD, VMBS, HON, ADBE, C, SBUX, V, VTIP, PEP, MNA, VWO, XLB, EFA, ALL, FB, CVX, HAS, UNH, BAC, MCHP, SYK, BIIB, CERN, HD, JPM, MAS, NOC, VZ, DIS, ZTS, SUB, EOG, GD, BRK.A, AGG, MMM, MCD, MRK, NVDA, PAYX, PFE, TXN, MA, TSLA, GOOG, ABT, AXP, ADSK, CVS, CME, CTAS, KO, CMCSA, COST, EMR, ENB, XOM, NEE, GPC, LOW, MDT, NFLX, NKE, LIN, UNP, RTX, VFC, WM, ABBV, DOW, DSI, DVY, HYS, IWM, T, AMP, AME, TFC, BMY, CAT, CAG, DTE, DE, DUK, ESS, FFIV, IT, HSIC, MDLZ, MKL, MLM, NDAQ, OSK, PNC, PII, TGT, UMPQ, VRSN, EVRG, ZBH, OC, FLOT, IWP, VB,
- Sold Out: XLU, BNDX, EXAS, SPIB, VT, NTRS, BKNG, QCOM, CRM, SHW, AVGO, F,
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 382,052 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 990,760 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 163,539 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.28%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 443,434 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 373,406 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.98%
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 141,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $114.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 44,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $50.52, with an estimated average price of $44.08. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,833 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $298.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 685 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 2162.24%. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 66,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 297.47%. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 30.08%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 88.92%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 103,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 121.68%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94.Sold Out: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)
MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Northern Trust Corp. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $107.02, with an estimated average price of $98.13.
