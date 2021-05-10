Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc

- Added Positions: SCHB, SPDW, SCHH, VWO, VSS, SCHA, HYLB, VNQI, BND, BNDX, SCHM, SCHP, SCHF, SCHE, SCHC, LEMB, HYD, MUB, SPTM, SUB, VTI, VWOB, VNQ, SPMD, SPEM,
- Reduced Positions: SPSM,
- Sold Out: CRM,
For the details of Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Planning, Inc.
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 203,725 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.63%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 174,217 shares, 12.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 381,791 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.34%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 187,578 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 195,617 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.11%
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 195,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.79%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 23,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Strategic Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
