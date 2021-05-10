JNB Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, AAXJ, GSY, AMLP, PLTR, WCLD, EEMS, VNT, VPL, LLY, TSLA, PAYX, MMC, IJS, MAR, VTV, IBM,
- Added Positions: IJH, IVW, IJR, IVE, IWF, SPYG, SPDW, IEUR, VO, IVV, IEMG, IWD, SPEM, VIG, MTUM, SDY, SCZ, MUB, GSLC, HDV, IEFA, IGSB, VB, VXUS, BRK.B, VEU, ITOT, ACWX, MA, VCSH, IGIB, VOO, IWM, JPST, VYM, MDY, NEAR, APD, USB, LMT, MDLZ, MDT, PEP, CCI, SBUX, ABBV, BMY, BLK, BSV, TFC, ADP, CMCSA, VGK, MS, VFH, NEE, HON, MLM, IJJ, QCOM, REGN, TGT, BF.A, PM, GOOG, BABA, IJT, HEDJ,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, VTI, GVI, XLV, XLY, BND, XLC, AAPL, NVDA, XLF, TXN, XLP, BIV, SPTS, FRC, DIS, UNP, ABT, XLB, JPM, CHD, WMT, ALL, XLU, LOW, XLI, FISV, DHR, CHKP, ACWV, MSFT, XLRE, INTC, SPSB, AVGO, CSCO, ROP, MCD, VLO, AMP, XLE, AEP, YUM, DE, PFE, NOC, HD, MRK, FB, GOOGL, COF, FLRN, CMBS, CAT, FITB, AGG, MGA, OTIS, VMBS, FTV, KHC, BDX, BAX, NVS, VZ, DTE, PG, UL, VNQ, CARR, AMGN, JNJ, XOM, CVX, D, RTX, MTB, DEO, T, BMO, CVS, CRM, YUMC, DG, COP, CL,
- Sold Out: ACWI, KO, PYPL, XXII, MFG,
For the details of JNB Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jnb+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JNB Advisors LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,866 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 155,238 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 429,472 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,625 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,579 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 747.80%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 169,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 975,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 180,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1591.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 761,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.81%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $256.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 67,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 199.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 283,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.Sold Out: 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)
JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3.Sold Out: Mizuho Financial Group Inc (MFG)
JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.55 and $3.18, with an estimated average price of $2.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of JNB Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. JNB Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNB Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNB Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNB Advisors LLC keeps buying