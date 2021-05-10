JNB Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: TLRY, TLRY, AAXJ, GSY, AMLP, PLTR, WCLD, EEMS, VNT, VPL, LLY, TSLA, PAYX, MMC, IJS, MAR, VTV, IBM,

Investment company JNB Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNB Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, JNB Advisors LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,866 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 155,238 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 429,472 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,625 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,579 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 747.80%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 169,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 975,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 180,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1591.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 761,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.81%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $256.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 67,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 199.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 283,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3.

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.55 and $3.18, with an estimated average price of $2.91.