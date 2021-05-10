Logo
JNB Advisors LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JNB Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JNB Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, JNB Advisors LLC owns 217 stocks with a total value of $645 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JNB Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jnb+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JNB Advisors LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 85,866 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 155,238 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 429,472 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.70%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,625 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.49%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 157,579 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $19.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

JNB Advisors LLC initiated holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 747.80%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $276.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 169,544 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.56%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 975,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 180,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1591.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 761,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.81%. The purchase prices were between $229.7 and $254.31, with an estimated average price of $243.12. The stock is now traded at around $256.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 67,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

JNB Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 199.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 283,573 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII)

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in 22nd Century Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $4.26, with an estimated average price of $3.

Sold Out: Mizuho Financial Group Inc (MFG)

JNB Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.55 and $3.18, with an estimated average price of $2.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of JNB Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. JNB Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JNB Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JNB Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JNB Advisors LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider