South Shore Capital Advisors Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SAP SE, Simon Property Group Inc

- New Purchases: NARI, VFH, SNOW, PFE, AMD, ENPH, ILMN, GRBK, NCR, MTH, SNPS, ICF, IPGP, IEFA, SCHA, WY, PLUG, PFF, SCHX, XLU, EZU,
- Added Positions: RSP, ARKK, ARKG, SQ, PYPL, SBUX, ARKW, AMZN, QCOM, CAT, IUSG, AGG, NXPI, CRM, UNP, MA, RNR, DCT, NVDA, NEE, CVCO, TSLA, ERIC, BIV, PGF,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, FIS, V, BRK.B, ZM, MAC, TEAM, JNJ, APD, SHOP, AAPL, JPM, ADBE, LULU, WMT, GOOGL, ETSY, FB, WORK, DSU, VMBS, DEO, AVGO, VALE, GS, ESGU, AMSF, UNH, AMT, AZO, QCLN,
- Sold Out: PTON, SAP, SPG, PEP, IWM, KRE, CCI, CSCO, VEEV, UL, NVS, LUV, PG, SPYX, TXN, PUK, HD, CP, CACI, T,
These are the top 5 holdings of South Shore Capital Advisors
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,702 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 61,902 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,354 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,399 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,505 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 71.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 121.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 13,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 324.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Square Inc by 75.71%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.
