South Shore Capital Advisors Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SAP SE, Simon Property Group Inc

Investment company South Shore Capital Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Inari Medical Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SAP SE, Simon Property Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Shore Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q1, South Shore Capital Advisors owns 109 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,702 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 61,902 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,354 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,399 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,505 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 71.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 121.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 13,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 324.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Square Inc by 75.71%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.