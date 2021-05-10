Logo
South Shore Capital Advisors Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SAP SE, Simon Property Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company South Shore Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Inari Medical Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, SAP SE, Simon Property Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, South Shore Capital Advisors. As of 2021Q1, South Shore Capital Advisors owns 109 stocks with a total value of $95 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of South Shore Capital Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/south+shore+capital+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of South Shore Capital Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,702 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 61,902 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,354 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,399 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,505 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
New Purchase: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Inari Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $96.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $93.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

South Shore Capital Advisors initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $122.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 71.71%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $151.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 20,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 121.74%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 13,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 324.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Square Inc by 75.71%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.29%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $253.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

South Shore Capital Advisors added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $114.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

South Shore Capital Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of South Shore Capital Advisors.

1. South Shore Capital Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. South Shore Capital Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. South Shore Capital Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that South Shore Capital Advisors keeps buying
