Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Williams Inc, GAN, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Williams Inc, GAN, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, Williams Inc, GAN, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+hole+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 257,698 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.11%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,981 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
  3. Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 1,776,404 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,960 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,783 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 17,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $630.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 168,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 54,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 202.04%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 117,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 172,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Sold Out: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The sale prices were between $10.67 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider