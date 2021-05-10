Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Williams Inc, GAN, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

New Purchases: DG, GAN, NCLH, XOM, SCHW, NKE, LRCX, LH, GM, ITW, MLM, MDY, CMCSA, SRLN, EBND, CMBS, BB, XLRE, MCF, XLY, IEI, TLH, SHY, SCHZ, VSS, VBR, MTUM, QUAL, USMV, EFAV, EFV, MUB, IEF,

Investment company Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, Williams Inc, GAN, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC owns 229 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 257,698 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.11% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,981 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) - 1,776,404 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,960 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,783 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.30%

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 17,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $16.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $630.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 168,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 54,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 202.04%. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 117,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 172,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 72,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 41.96%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pure Cycle Corp. The sale prices were between $10.67 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $12.12.

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.