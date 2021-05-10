Sound Shore Management Inc Buys Vistra Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vontier Corp, Sells Aptiv PLC, Applied Materials Inc, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: VST, VZ, VNT,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, FISV, HSIC, CAG, FLEX, PRGO, WHR, CB,
- Reduced Positions: C, COF, BAC, MS, BKNG, SIVB, CMCSA, LEN, MGA, EOG, ST, CI, IP, ORCL, BX, MRK, XRAY, NXPI, ELAN, WAB, ETN, GOOGL, COG, UNH, Y, PFE,
- Sold Out: APTV, AMAT, WMT,
For the details of Sound Shore Management Inc 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+shore+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sound Shore Management Inc
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 542,394 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 510,790 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.44%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,333,385 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.13%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,816,870 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
- Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 6,766,664 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 6,497,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,289,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,232,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 510,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 905,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)
Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,356,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sound Shore Management Inc . Also check out:
1. Sound Shore Management Inc 's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound Shore Management Inc 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound Shore Management Inc 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound Shore Management Inc keeps buying