Sound Shore Management Inc Buys Vistra Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vontier Corp, Sells Aptiv PLC, Applied Materials Inc, Citigroup Inc

Investment company Sound Shore Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vistra Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Vontier Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Aptiv PLC, Applied Materials Inc, Citigroup Inc, Walmart Inc, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Shore Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Sound Shore Management Inc owns 38 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cigna Corp (CI) - 542,394 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.68% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 510,790 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.44% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 3,333,385 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.13% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 1,816,870 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 6,766,664 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 6,497,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,289,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $34.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 2,232,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $290.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 510,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 905,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc added to a holding in Henry Schein Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $73.88, with an estimated average price of $67.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,356,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39.

Sound Shore Management Inc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.