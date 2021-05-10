Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc, Lennar Corp, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc

New Purchases: WM, LEN, TRGP, J, AEP, SYF, CVX, IFF, RY, AMAT, DHR, JNJ, CMCSA, KO, DHI, LAND, REG, STAG, CIGI,

Investment company Ninepoint Partners LP Current Portfolio ) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc, Lennar Corp, Targa Resources Corp, Equinix Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc, Vermilion Energy Inc, Kansas City Southern during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ninepoint Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Ninepoint Partners LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,800 shares, 45.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63% Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 3,000,000 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 240,000 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 5,351 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 398.14%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $713.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 109.23%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 82.77%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 68.02%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.17.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52.