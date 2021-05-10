Logo
Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc, Lennar Corp, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ninepoint Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, Waste Management Inc, Lennar Corp, Targa Resources Corp, Equinix Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy Inc, Vermilion Energy Inc, Kansas City Southern during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ninepoint Partners LP. As of 2021Q1, Ninepoint Partners LP owns 69 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ninepoint Partners LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ninepoint+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ninepoint Partners LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 180,800 shares, 45.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.63%
  2. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 3,000,000 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 240,000 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) - 3,000,000 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 5,351 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 8,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $108.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $34.77, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.96 and $129.27, with an estimated average price of $115.39. The stock is now traded at around $139.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Ninepoint Partners LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $110.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.75 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $7.02. The stock is now traded at around $7.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.46%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 398.14%. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $713.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 109.23%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 82.77%. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 68.02%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Ninepoint Partners LP added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.38 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.17.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7.

Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Ninepoint Partners LP sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52.



