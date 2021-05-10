Logo
TelOne Zimbabwe Selects Tejas TJ1600 DWDM/OTN Platform for Network Capacity Expansion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BENGALURU, India, May 10, 2021

BENGALURU, India, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that TelOne, one of Zimbabwe's largest telecom entities and the most affordable internet service provider, has deployed Tejas' 100G/100G+ coherent DWDM solution. TelOne has the widest network coverage in Zimbabwe with connectivity across the country, anchored on its robust backbone infrastructure. TelOne has strong connections to multiple undersea cable systems and has shareholding in the West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), which has a major stake in the East African Submarine System (EASSy) cable.

ejas Networks Logo

Tejas' state-of-the-art 100G DWDM/OTN solution was selected by TelOne after a competitive bidding process and a successful field trial. Tejas was able to successfully demonstrate high-speed transmission of multiple 100G lambdas while meeting the stringent performance and reliability requirements in a cost-effective manner.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, CEO and MD of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted that TelOne has deployed our latest 100G/100G+ DWDM/OTN technology for its network expansion. Our solution empowers our customers to diversify their existing DWDM vendor base and use our proven, cost-effective solution to expand and inter-operate".

Mrs. Chipo Mtasa, Managing Director at TelOne said, "TelOne offers access to a vast network footprint in Zimbabwe. With rising demand for bandwidth and higher speeds from our customers, we were looking for a versatile solution that could significantly expand the capacity on our existing fibre network with incremental investments. We were impressed by the capabilities of the Tejas' solution and its ability to seamlessly carry 100G services with no inter-operability issues. Tejas products have very versatile software, are simple to configure and easy to operate. We appreciate the support of a highly responsive Tejas team, that was able to design and deliver an end-to-end network solution in the shortest period of time."

Mr. Rakesh Raghoonandan, Vice President Sales Tejas Networks Africa said, "In the TelOne network, we delivered our DWDM/OTN solution using our scalable and versatile TJ1600 platform. Our solution unlocks new opportunities for service providers to multiply the available capacity on their networks by more than 10X, without being limited by their existing network deployment. The TelOne deployment is yet another example of our cutting-edge technology that we have deployed over several networks across Africa."

For more information on Tejas Networks, visit http://www.tejasnetworks.com or email [email protected]

For more information on TelOne, visit http://www.telone.co.zw or email [email protected]

Media Contact:

Mr. Santosh Keshavan
[email protected]
Tejas Networks

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telone-zimbabwe-selects-tejas-tj1600-dwdmotn-platform-for-network-capacity-expansion-301287210.html

SOURCE Tejas Networks Limited

