Concentric AB selling own shares

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SKNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 10, 2021

SKNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The participants in LTI 2018 have the right to receive 60,375 shares, of which 5,810 shares will be delivered directly. In accordance with the terms of LTI 2018, 40,250 shares have a purchase price for the participants of SEK 116.70 and 20,125 shares have a purchase price of SEK 175.10. Under the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2021, the board of Concentric has resolved to sell the remaining 54,565 shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The difference between the sale price and the purchase price in the terms of LTI 2018 will be paid to the participants.

Prior to this sale of own shares, 53,085 shares have been transferred from Employee Share Ownership Trust (ESOT) to Concentric AB.

Transfer of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at a price within the stock market price interval registered at any given time, such interval being the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest sales price. The transfers shall be executed by a bank in accordance with Section 5.1.1 part H of the Nasdaq Issuer Rules from 1 May 2020 and otherwise in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations.

For information on the transaction of own shares, please see www.nasdaqomxnordic.com. Transactions of own shares will not be press released separately, unless mandatory disclosure obligations apply.

The total number of holdings of own shares in Concentric at the time of this press release was 176,340 and the total number of shares in issue was 38,297,600. Consequently, the company's total holdings of own shares represent 0.5% of the total number of shares. In addition to this, the total number of own shares transferred to the ESOT are 251,727. Including these shares the company's holdings was 428,067 representing 1.1% of the total number of shares.

For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 (0)766 104 004

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-ab-selling-own-shares,c3343705

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-ab-selling-own-shares-301287236.html

SOURCE Concentric AB

