Dutch hospital expands its use of Sectra's solution from radiology to enterprise imaging

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LINKPING, Sweden, May 10, 2021

LINKPING, Sweden, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed an enterprise imaging contract with the Dutch hospital Alrijne Zorggroep. The contract is an expansion of an existing agreement and will initially broaden the use of the imaging solutions currently used in radiology to include cardiology. Alrijne has the possibility to further expand its use of the solution to include all medical imaging across the enterprise. Consolidating image management across Alrijne Zorggroep will reduce IT complexity and enable efficient cross-discipline collaboration around patients.

"We have used Sectra's solution for many years in radiology. It's an intuitive solution with high availability that helps our radiologists to efficiently deliver high-quality care. Sectra has proven to be a partner that listens to its customers and clearly wants to meet both current and future needs. This was important in our decision to move beyond radiology and make Sectra our enterprise imaging partner," says Richard de Wit, Infrastructure and Automatization Manager at Alrijne Zorggroep.

The contract was signed in April 2021 and includes an expansion of the use of the enterprise archive (VNA) and universal viewer to store and access cardiology information. Alrijne Zorggroep has been a Sectra customer since 2007.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support Alrijne as they now gradually realize their centralized image management strategy to support their vision of continuously improving patient care. The trust they have shown in us by expanding our partnership is a recognition of Sectra's dedication to customer success, which makes me proud," says Peter Osinga, Manager at Sectra in the Netherlands.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Sectra's cardiology imaging module is currently available in limited markets. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linkping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2019/2020 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,661 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit the

Sectra website

.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjrn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, +46 (0)705 23 52 27

Marie Ekstrm Trgrdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, +46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/dutch-hospital-expands-its-use-of-sectra-s-solution-from-radiology-to-enterprise-imaging,c3343192

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dutch-hospital-expands-its-use-of-sectras-solution-from-radiology-to-enterprise-imaging-301287272.html

SOURCE Sectra

