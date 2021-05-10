Novavax Inc (NVAX) EVP, CCO, CBO & Interim CFO John Trizzino Sold $594,027 of Shares

EVP, CCO, CBO & Interim CFO of Novavax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Trizzino (insider trades) sold 3,212 shares of NVAX on 05/07/2021 at an average price of $184.94 a share. The total sale was $594,027.
