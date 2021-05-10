Logo
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC Buys NCR Corp, Airbnb Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, iShares Gold Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NCR Corp, Airbnb Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, CDW Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, iShares Gold Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC owns 202 stocks with a total value of $845 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+grove+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC
  1. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 1,499,714 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
  2. Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 696,409 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.93%
  3. NCR Corp (NCR) - 893,432 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.17%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,342 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  5. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 253,139 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01%
New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 70,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 501,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NCR Corp (NCR)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NCR Corp by 73.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 893,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CDW Corp (CDW)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 98,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 199.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.03.

Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1702.65.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $131.76.

Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 33.57%. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 188,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 71.35%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 4,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.52%. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 10,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.73%. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 4,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 25.56%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 3,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.94%. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 15,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.



