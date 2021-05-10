Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC Buys NCR Corp, Airbnb Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, iShares Gold Trust, Raytheon Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: ABNB, DNB, AGG, SCHD, GDRX, JKK, KXI, BIL, SHV, IGM, IWN, AMAT, PYPL, CVS, TSM, STX, IJS, XHB, SOXX, PPLT, CLX, MMC, IWC, MPLX, MCD, EIS, CRM, ACWX, TD, CCI, ABT, UNP, SMFG,
- Added Positions: FIS, NCR, BKI, CDW, ARKK, MAN, CQQQ, IEMG, ARKG, VEA, TLT, ARKW, SPY, IVV, XT, IJH, IJR, QQQ, GPI, VTI, VWO, AMZN, IUSV, IWM, XLI, IWD, VZ, FISV, T, INTC, IBM, IJK, XLF, GOOG, XLG, ABBV, PM, TDG, WMT, NOC, HD, LMT, MO, ASB, BMO, VUG, COST, EPD, EXAS, IWO, JNJ, MSFT, MRK, KHC, PFE, TSLA, AMGN, DIS, VMC, CSCO, DKNG, VIG, VGK, LLY, VBK, SWKS, SLV, GRMN, PEP, GD, GE, GLD, JPM,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, IBUY, RTX, IBB, GOVT, AAPL, XLE, XBI, ITOT, CTG, GDX, XLV, EFA, GS, PG, NOK, IEF, VV, IWF, BA, BABA, BMY, XLB, SCHW, VEU, IVW, CVX, IJJ, LHX, HON, LOW,
- Sold Out: BFT.U, ITA, UPS, NSC, AXP, MELI, CRWD,
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 1,499,714 shares, 24.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.36%
- Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 696,409 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.93%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 893,432 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 78,342 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 253,139 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.01%
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 70,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.86 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 501,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $77.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 44,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NCR Corp (NCR)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NCR Corp by 73.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.09 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.84. The stock is now traded at around $47.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 893,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CDW Corp (CDW)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CDW Corp by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $148.88. The stock is now traded at around $174.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 98,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.95%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 68,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 199.09%. The purchase prices were between $81.74 and $112.47, with an estimated average price of $99.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 33,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $17.77.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.84.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.03.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1702.65.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $131.76.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 33.57%. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 188,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 71.35%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 4,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.52%. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 10,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.73%. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 4,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 25.56%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 3,157 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.94%. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Crescent Grove Advisors, LLC still held 15,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.
