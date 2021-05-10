Logo
Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Farfetch, General Motors Co, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of (Current Portfolio) buys Financial Select Sector SPDR, Farfetch, General Motors Co, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, iShares Silver Trust, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, ViacomCBS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of . As of 2021Q1, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of owns 671 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/her+majesty+the+queen+in+right+of+the+province+of+alberta+as+represented+by+alberta+investment+manag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag
  1. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 15,100,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 504.00%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 2,189,400 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.78%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,744,951 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.24%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,495,213 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.74%
  5. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 195,380 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36%
New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iQIYI Inc (IQ)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.01. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,350,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,085,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.88 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,518,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 416,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 504.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 15,100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.24%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 3,744,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 330.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 4,300,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 72.26%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1702.65. The stock is now traded at around $1481.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 71,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 64.49%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.5. The stock is now traded at around $503.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 114,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $58.05, with an estimated average price of $26.55.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.42.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag. Also check out:

1. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag's Undervalued Stocks
2. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Manag keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider