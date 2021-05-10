Lyell Wealth Management, Lp Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ASML Holding NV, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SNOW, NWL, BLL, CHGG, IJR, EMB, AVGO, IWD, IEFA, LRCX, ITW, ABBV, XOM, PXD, EEM, CI, PXLW, TFC, SNDL,
- Added Positions: TSM, ASML, CDNS, EWJ, FB, DHI, IWM, TIP, BA, BLK, ABT, GOOGL, UNP, HON, CRM, JPM, MA, XLI, SWK, INTU, DOCU, IJH, HD, DIS, COST, TGT, TMO, NFLX, BAC, XBI, SPY, NKE, IVV, VB, AMZN, UPS, SBUX, IWR, IJK, OKTA, PEP, V, RSP, AAPL, MU, ADBE, WDAY, VCSH, NOW, IWO, CMCSA, VZ, GLD, ZTS, NVDA, BABA, BMY, DXCM, QQQ, USIG, MS, ATVI, MDY, AGG, IWF, XLF, PANW, MSFT, QCOM, XLV, SYK, AMD, AMGN, VCIT, IQV, VWO, ILMN, SMH, IPAY, FDN, CAT, DE, LOW, XLP, GILD, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: WORK, NOC, TEAM, SHOP, FIS, PTON, COUP, IEF, GWRE, TWLO, CSCO, GOOG, INTC, SONO, PYPL, LMT, DLR, CCI, VUG, ZM, PFE, LLY, EFG, FDX, DKNG, SIRI, SQ, SYY, PG, KO, CVX, VTI,
- Sold Out: EFA, SPLK, VIG, IJJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP
- Workday Inc (WDAY) - 98,085 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,295 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 72,318 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,855 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,582 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $268. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 99,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1551.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 36,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 128.81%. The purchase prices were between $487.72 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $553.83. The stock is now traded at around $658.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 268.04%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 108.29%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 229.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 228.18%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.
