Lyell Wealth Management, Lp Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ASML Holding NV, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lyell Wealth Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ASML Holding NV, Cadence Design Systems Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp owns 166 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lyell+wealth+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP
  1. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 98,085 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,295 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 72,318 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,855 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,582 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $268. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 99,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1551.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 36,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 128.81%. The purchase prices were between $487.72 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $553.83. The stock is now traded at around $658.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 268.04%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 108.29%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 229.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 228.18%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP. Also check out:

1. LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LYELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LP keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider