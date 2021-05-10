Lyell Wealth Management, Lp Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ASML Holding NV, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Sells Slack Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: SNOW, NWL, BLL, CHGG, IJR, EMB, AVGO, IWD, IEFA, LRCX, ITW, ABBV, XOM, PXD, EEM, CI, PXLW, TFC, SNDL,

Investment company Lyell Wealth Management, Lp Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ASML Holding NV, Cadence Design Systems Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells Slack Technologies Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp. As of 2021Q1, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp owns 166 stocks with a total value of $663 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Workday Inc (WDAY) - 98,085 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 179,295 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 72,318 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,855 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,582 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $268. The stock is now traded at around $206.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.23 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 99,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.25 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.7. The stock is now traded at around $90.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $85.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 1551.39%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $116.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 36,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 128.81%. The purchase prices were between $487.72 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $553.83. The stock is now traded at around $658.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 11,246 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 268.04%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 33,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 108.29%. The purchase prices were between $66.76 and $71.86, with an estimated average price of $69.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 229.08%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 36,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 228.18%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 12,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13.