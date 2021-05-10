Cutler Investment Counsel Llc Buys Comcast Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Otis Worldwide Corp

New Purchases: CMCSA, IBM,

CMCSA, IBM, Added Positions: IGSB, FLRN, EFAV, MBB, PRU, IVV, DIS, BIV,

IGSB, FLRN, EFAV, MBB, PRU, IVV, DIS, BIV, Reduced Positions: RPG, DE, MINT, VO, DTD, VTV, BRMK, MSFT, VNQI, GLD, VT, VUG, T, VBK,

RPG, DE, MINT, VO, DTD, VTV, BRMK, MSFT, VNQI, GLD, VT, VUG, T, VBK, Sold Out: D, OTIS, BND, ADBE, EES,

Jacksonville, OR, based Investment company Cutler Investment Counsel Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, International Business Machines Corp, sells Dominion Energy Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Otis Worldwide Corp, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, Vanguard Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q1, Cutler Investment Counsel Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutler+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 215,888 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.59% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 472,186 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 111,857 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.8% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 497,029 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00% Deere & Co (DE) - 53,787 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.33%

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 128,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.18. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 44,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.66.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.38.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $468.28.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $44.5.