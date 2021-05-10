Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd Buys General Motors Co, Concentrix Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Textainer Group Holdings

- New Purchases: GM, CNXC, TXRH, BAC, BABA, MAA, LYB, PXD, TEL, SIX,
- Added Positions: EBAY, NKE, AMT, AAPL, NTAP, LNC, SPGI, MS, TME, BDX, NDAQ, DLR, C, LRCX, GOOGL, KEYS, NOMD, FB, UNH, REZI, MRK, J, IQV, RTX, RS, CHE, GS,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, TGH, EL, MSFT, ALLY, LEA, AVGO, GOLD, TMO, SNX, DHI, ACGL, LMT, NOC, SPG, WPM, LSTR, INTU, JPM, TJX, AMAT, NTES, MA, STT, GNRC, FCX,
- Sold Out: WMT, FIS, NICE, JETS, HL, AXP, SUI, GDDY,
For the details of Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investec+asset+management+%28pty%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 91 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio.
- Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) - 1,067,545 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.43%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 319,994 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,720 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.78%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,659 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.03%. The holding were 319,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $98.7 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $120.66. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 43,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.01 and $98.26, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $135.88. The stock is now traded at around $157.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in eBay Inc by 1772.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 33,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Nike Inc by 2551.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.14. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 328.64%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.74. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 44.27%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.52.Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $251.65.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: Hecla Mining Co (HL)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Hecla Mining Co. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.1.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $131.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd. Also check out:
1. Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd keeps buying