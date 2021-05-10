Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd Buys General Motors Co, Concentrix Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Textainer Group Holdings

New Purchases: GM, CNXC, TXRH, BAC, BABA, MAA, LYB, PXD, TEL, SIX,

Investment company Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Concentrix Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc, eBay Inc, Nike Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Textainer Group Holdings, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd owns 113 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 91 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) - 1,067,545 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.43% General Motors Co (GM) - 319,994 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,720 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.78% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 18,659 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.03%. The holding were 319,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $98.7 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $120.66. The stock is now traded at around $157.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 43,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.01 and $98.26, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $104.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73. The stock is now traded at around $225.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd initiated holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.67 and $148.59, with an estimated average price of $135.88. The stock is now traded at around $157.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in eBay Inc by 1772.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 33,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Nike Inc by 2551.75%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.14. The stock is now traded at around $137.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 14,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 328.64%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.74. The stock is now traded at around $247.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 6,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 29,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.21. The stock is now traded at around $79.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 44.27%. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 36,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.22.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.52.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $251.65.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in Hecla Mining Co. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Investec Asset Management (PTY) Ltd sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $131.76.