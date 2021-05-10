Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000

New Purchases: VMBS, JNJ, DIS, NSPR,

VMBS, JNJ, DIS, NSPR, Added Positions: LDUR, IVE, DLN, AMZN, DWM, IQLT, IJS, VUG, AIZ, ICLN, SPYG, GWX, TSLA,

LDUR, IVE, DLN, AMZN, DWM, IQLT, IJS, VUG, AIZ, ICLN, SPYG, GWX, TSLA, Reduced Positions: SPAB, QUAL, XT, IWO, VEA, AGG, IWN, IWD, VEU, PDBC, IWF, IJT, IVW, VIGI, JPST, AOA, AAPL, SCZ, VWO, VIG, EFA, PWB, VBR, SPYV, VTWO, SLYV, MSFT, SLYG, VYM,

SPAB, QUAL, XT, IWO, VEA, AGG, IWN, IWD, VEU, PDBC, IWF, IJT, IVW, VIGI, JPST, AOA, AAPL, SCZ, VWO, VIG, EFA, PWB, VBR, SPYV, VTWO, SLYV, MSFT, SLYG, VYM, Sold Out: MA, MHF, VYNE,

Investment company Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Amazon.com Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Mastercard Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,200,483 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.03% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 349,587 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 70,071 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 159,287 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.03% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 325,869 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 349,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in InspireMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 159,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $7.74.

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.05.