Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Amazon.com Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Mastercard Inc, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tobias+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,200,483 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.03%
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 349,587 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 70,071 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 159,287 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.03%
  5. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 325,869 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 349,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.21. The stock is now traded at around $184.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: InspireMD Inc (NSPR)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in InspireMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 159,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $150.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3291.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.51.

Sold Out: Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc (MHF)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $7.99, with an estimated average price of $7.74.

Sold Out: VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE)

Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $8.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tobias Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider