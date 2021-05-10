Warren Buffett: Change Your Perspective to Succeed

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Warren Buffett: Change Your Perspective to Succeed

A back-to-front approach may be worthwhile

Author's Avatar
Robert Stephens, CFA
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Many investors try to find the best long-term stocks to buy when seeking to outperform the market. Meanwhile, other investors aim to buy and sell stocks as frequently as possible to avoid missing out on the stock market's best opportunities.

However, a different perspective could be a more successful means of beating the stock market's return. Indeed, Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) approaches investing in a very different manner to many of his peers.

His focus on avoiding mistakes, rather than trying to pick the flashiest stocks, and holding for the long-term instead of buying and selling frequently, could be a worthwhile blueprint for all investors to follow.

Avoiding mistakes

Buffett's approach to investing focuses on trying to avoid unattractive stocks, rather than necessarily aiming to unearth the most "appealing" companies. He once stated, "Outstanding long-term results are produced primarily by avoiding dumb decisions, rather than by making brilliant ones."

This represents a back-to-front approach, i.e. looking for reasons not to buy companies, as compared to many investors who only look for reasons to buy companies. However, dodging low-quality businesses or those stocks that are trading at excessively high prices could lead to fewer mistakes in the long run. This could make the task of outperforming the stock market much easier.

In my view, using an investment checklist is a simple and effective means of avoiding "dumb decisions." It could include requirements such as debt levels, return on equity and valuation metrics that a company must pass before being considered as an investment purchase. The checklist may evolve over time and could become increasingly stringent as more requirements are added.

Activity levels

Buffett's activity levels also differ to those of many investors. He engages in relatively few transactions during the course of the year. In fact, a significant number of Berkshire Hathaway's major holdings have not changed in the past decade.

The reason for this has previously been summarized by the Oracle of Omaha: "The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient."

By contrast, other investors often try too hard when seeking to outperform the stock market. This may lead them to constantly buy and sell stocks to try and avoid the potential opportunity costs of holding one investment over another. Instead, allowing companies the time they need to deliver on their strategies over the long run could represent a more logical approach.

Personal finances

Buffett's different perspective versus most investors can also be seen in his attitude towards personal finances. Many investors may seek to save or invest any capital they have left over after spending what they need to each month. However, Buffett takes a different view. As he once said, "Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving."

In my opinion, focusing on an amount to save or invest on a regular basis could be more effective in building a portfolio than saving or investing leftover capital. It may mean an investor is more disciplined in their spending and is able to invest a larger proportion of their income in the stock market. This will not help them to outperform the market. However, it could mean they end up with a larger portfolio in the long run.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)