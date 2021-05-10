Warren Buffett: Change Your Perspective to Succeed

Many investors try to find the best long-term stocks to buy when seeking to outperform the market. Meanwhile, other investors aim to buy and sell stocks as frequently as possible to avoid missing out on the stock market's best opportunities.

However, a different perspective could be a more successful means of beating the stock market's return. Indeed, Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) approaches investing in a very different manner to many of his peers.

His focus on avoiding mistakes, rather than trying to pick the flashiest stocks, and holding for the long-term instead of buying and selling frequently, could be a worthwhile blueprint for all investors to follow.

Avoiding mistakes

Buffett's approach to investing focuses on trying to avoid unattractive stocks, rather than necessarily aiming to unearth the most "appealing" companies. He once stated, "Outstanding long-term results are produced primarily by avoiding dumb decisions, rather than by making brilliant ones."

This represents a back-to-front approach, i.e. looking for reasons not to buy companies, as compared to many investors who only look for reasons to buy companies. However, dodging low-quality businesses or those stocks that are trading at excessively high prices could lead to fewer mistakes in the long run. This could make the task of outperforming the stock market much easier.

In my view, using an investment checklist is a simple and effective means of avoiding "dumb decisions." It could include requirements such as debt levels, return on equity and valuation metrics that a company must pass before being considered as an investment purchase. The checklist may evolve over time and could become increasingly stringent as more requirements are added.

Activity levels

Buffett's activity levels also differ to those of many investors. He engages in relatively few transactions during the course of the year. In fact, a significant number of Berkshire Hathaway's major holdings have not changed in the past decade.

The reason for this has previously been summarized by the Oracle of Omaha: "The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient."

By contrast, other investors often try too hard when seeking to outperform the stock market. This may lead them to constantly buy and sell stocks to try and avoid the potential opportunity costs of holding one investment over another. Instead, allowing companies the time they need to deliver on their strategies over the long run could represent a more logical approach.

Personal finances

Buffett's different perspective versus most investors can also be seen in his attitude towards personal finances. Many investors may seek to save or invest any capital they have left over after spending what they need to each month. However, Buffett takes a different view. As he once said, "Do not save what is left after spending, but spend what is left after saving."

In my opinion, focusing on an amount to save or invest on a regular basis could be more effective in building a portfolio than saving or investing leftover capital. It may mean an investor is more disciplined in their spending and is able to invest a larger proportion of their income in the stock market. This will not help them to outperform the market. However, it could mean they end up with a larger portfolio in the long run.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

