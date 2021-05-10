Logo
Mycronic to acquire atg Luther & Maelzer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic is to acquire atg Luther & Maelzer GmbH ("atg"), a leading global developer, manufacturer and supplier of advanced equipment for electrical testing of PCBs and substrate. The acquisition strengthens and broadens Mycronic's offering and creates a platform in the field of electrical testing.

atg, with approximately 190 employees and domiciled in Wertheim, Germany, develops, produces and sells advanced equipment that tests, measures and verifies PCBs and substrate. atg's leading position is built on proprietary technology for Flying Probe Test (FPT) Systems and Grid Test Systems. The Asian market, with a focus on China and Taiwan, accounts for approximately three-quarters of net sales.

"The PCB manufacturing market is performing well and is expected to develop further over the next few years. The addition of atg broadens our offering and creates a platform for electrical testing. The acquisition strengthens Mycronic generally and underlines the Global Technologies division's focus on leading niche technologies, which have the potential to grow faster than the market as a whole," says Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO of Mycronic.

Mycronic's acquisition of atg encompasses the entire global operations of the company, including companies in Taiwan, Germany and China. Following the transaction, which is expected to be finalized at the end of June 2021, atg will become part of Mycronic's Global Technologies division.

In 2020, atg's sales amounted to approximately SEK 420 million, with an EBIT margin of about 22 percent. The purchase consideration amounts to approximately SEK 1,100 million (USD 125 million) on a cash and debt-free basis and will be financed through a combination of own funds and bank financing. The seller is the US-based Cohu, Inc.

For additional information, please contact:

Anders Lindqvist
President and CEO
Tel: +46 8 638 52 00
e-mail: [email protected]

Tobias Blow
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 734 018 216
e-mail: [email protected]

Mycronic is obliged to publish this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the contact persons stated above at CET 08:55 a.m. on May 10, 2021.

About Mycronic

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Tby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

