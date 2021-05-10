Strong Growth at Artnet Auctions Continues in the First Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Strong Growth at Artnet Auctions Continues in the First Quarter

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • Fee-based Revenue of Online Auction Platform up 25% Year-Over-Year
  • Gallery Network Increases Memberships and Revenue
  • Average Monthly Visitors up 35% at 6.2 Million
  • Paywall Artnet News Pro Creates Additional Revenue Stream

BERLIN, GERMANY and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / Berlin-based Artnet AG, the leading provider of art market data and online-only fine art auctions, increased its revenue and media reach in the first quarter of 2021. Fee-based revenue at Artnet Auctions rose by 25% year-over-year to 1.2 million USD, continuing on a strong growth trajectory and setting a new revenue record for a first quarter. Top lots in the first quarter included several works by the iconic American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. In January, his screenprints Head; Per Capita: Ernok; Rinso (complete set of 4 works) sold for 300,000 USD. Artnet achieved the same price in March for Basquiat's monumental work on paper Untitled (1981), a large-scale drawing of a car motif.

The Gallery Network achieved a turnaround. Its quarterly revenue increased by 4% to 1.3 million USD due to a higher number of memberships and a drop in cancellations. "Galleries depend on the Internet for sales and marketing more than ever," said Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst. "Membership in the Gallery Network provides a strong online presence, enables global transactions online, and supports the efficient management of inventory with our unique inventory management system." Artnet introduced the Artist Alerts last year to help drive traffic to gallery members. Prospective buyers receive customized email alerts about their favorite artists. The number of Artist Alerts subscribers continues to grow, driving qualified inquiries to gallery members.

Price Database revenue increased slightly by 3% to 1.9 million USD in the first quarter. After the auction market's drastic downturn in 2020, the online auction database benefited from the overall recovery of the art market and an increase in monthly subscribers. An upturn in auction activity increases the demand for market data, as the Price Database's highly reliable auction results are an indispensable research tool for art market participants.

Advertising revenues fell 23% to 849k USD in the first quarter. Luxury brands and art businesses had not restarted their advertising campaigns in the first quarter after last year's sharp cuts. Artnet expects a strong rebound in the current second quarter. "The strong growth in traffic to Artnet's webpages, particularly at Artnet News, will further accelerate the recovery in advertising revenue over the course of the year," said CEO Pabst. In May 2021, Artnet also introduced Artnet News Pro, a paywall for selected news articles, to generate another revenue source in the segment in addition to advertising.

The number of visitors to Artnet's website surged 35% in the first quarter of 2021 to an average of 6.2 million per month - up from 4.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. "Artnet is driving the digital transformation of the art market and enables customers to gain a singular reach online and on social media," said Pabst.

Artnet's total revenue in the first quarter increased by 2% to 5.2 million USD year-over-year. Management confirms the forecast published in the Annual Report 2020.

The Quarterly Interim Statement for the First Quarter of 2021 is available at artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports

About Artnet

Artnet is the leading resource for buying, selling, and researching art online. Founded in 1989, Artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today.

The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. Artnet Auctions was the first dedicated online marketplace for fine art, providing a seamless and efficient collecting experience for both buyers and sellers. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

Contact:
Sophie Neuendorf
[email protected]

SOURCE: artnet AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645995/Strong-Growth-at-Artnet-Auctions-Continues-in-the-First-Quarter

img.ashx?id=645995
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)