Blackrock Inc (BLK) Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink Sold $30 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Blackrock Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Laurence Fink (insider trades) sold 34,638 shares of BLK on 05/06/2021 at an average price of $866.23 a share. The total sale was $30 million.
