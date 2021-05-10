Logo
China Online Education Group to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, May 17, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EST on May 17, 2021

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 10, 2021

BEIJING, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on May 17, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on May 17, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States Toll:

+1-866-264-5888

International:

+1-412-317-5226

Mainland China Toll:

400-120-1203

Hong Kong Toll:

800-905-945

Hong Kong-Local Toll:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "China Online Education Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until May 24, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States Toll:

+1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10156395

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is a leading online education platform in China, with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive English lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified foreign teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

For more information, please visit http://ir.51talk.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China Online Education Group
Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8342-6262
[email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
+86 (10) 6508-0677
+1-212-481-2050
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-online-education-group-to-report-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-monday-may-17-2021-301287299.html

SOURCE China Online Education Group

