Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lincoln, RI, based Investment company Amica Retiree Medical Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Collectors Universe Inc, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Retiree Medical Trust. As of 2021Q1, Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 151 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amica Retiree Medical Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amica+retiree+medical+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Amica Retiree Medical Trust
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,722 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,901 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,909 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,918 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 14,841 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.77%
New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $432.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $437.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 62.88%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 75.64%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.74%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 12,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.07%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 12,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 32.63%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 16,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 25.91%. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $165.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 3,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.56%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 5,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 48.86%. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 1,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Also check out:

1. Amica Retiree Medical Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. Amica Retiree Medical Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Amica Retiree Medical Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Amica Retiree Medical Trust keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider