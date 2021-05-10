Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: DPZ, TSLA, MKTX, LLY, APTV, ITW, NEE, AIRC,
- Added Positions: FB, TJX, LMT, ROP, SPGI, PM, AXP, UPS, CATC, MLM, VMC, SHW, DFS, STE, ROK, SYBT, EPM, IEX, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: JNJ, CMCSA, AAPL, CSCO, MSFT, GOOGL, SUI, ADBE, COR, AMH, CCI, MAA, MMC, WMT, PYPL, PSA, LSI, SITC, ELS, UE, AKR, SKT, BAC, UDR, INVH, RPAI, ESRT, PLD, HIW, EQR, SPG, O, EXR, AAT, CPT, ACC, FRT, CUZ, SRC, CONE, BDN, AVB, KRC, BXP,
- Sold Out: CLCT, PFE, QCOM, AMGN, PEP, XYL, ROL, MCO, AEE, GIS, CBOE, AIV, AIV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Amica Retiree Medical Trust
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,722 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,901 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,909 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,918 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 14,841 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.77%
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $432.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $437.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 62.88%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 75.64%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Collectors Universe Inc (CLCT)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.74%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 12,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.07%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 12,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 32.63%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 16,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Sun Communities Inc (SUI)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 25.91%. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $165.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 3,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.56%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 5,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 48.86%. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 1,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.
