Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Sells Collectors Universe Inc, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc

Lincoln, RI, based Investment company Amica Retiree Medical Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Domino's Pizza Inc, Tesla Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells Collectors Universe Inc, Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amica Retiree Medical Trust. As of 2021Q1, Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 151 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amica Retiree Medical Trust's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amica+retiree+medical+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,722 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,901 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,909 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,918 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 14,841 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.77%

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29. The stock is now traded at around $432.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 3,469 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $533.59. The stock is now traded at around $437.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $319.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,841 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 62.88%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $390.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 75.64%. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 83.95%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $390.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The sale prices were between $75.35 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.5.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold out a holding in Xylem Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.74%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $168.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 12,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.07%. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 12,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 32.63%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 16,957 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in Sun Communities Inc by 25.91%. The sale prices were between $139 and $155.6, with an estimated average price of $147.68. The stock is now traded at around $165.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 3,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.56%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $33.93, with an estimated average price of $31.19. The stock is now traded at around $37.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 5,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 48.86%. The sale prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $118.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Amica Retiree Medical Trust still held 1,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.