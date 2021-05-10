Novare Capital Management Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Novare Capital Management Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Novare Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Analog Devices Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novare Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Novare Capital Management Llc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $761 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/novare+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 147,344 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5269.68%
  2. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 84,243 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 342,053 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16609.97%
  4. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) - 191,550 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 115,265 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3586.12%
New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 84,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 191,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 9,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 124,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1481.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 261,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 356,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5269.68%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 147,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 16609.97%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 342,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3586.12%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 115,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 13361.58%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 322,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 3479.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 106,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.64%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 46,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider