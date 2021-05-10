Novare Capital Management Llc Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: XLB, GBTC, PINS, WBA, MELI, KWEB, XLE, SWKS, IHI, XLV, XLC, MMM, NUV, SURF, LMT, BK, RSP, XLF, GM,
- Added Positions: SCHA, ADI, VWOB, KMB, DUK, IEI, AMD, IGSB, UNP, PLTR, ROKU, VGT, EPD, ORCL, ADP, GBDC, ET, MU, DIS, CRM, GSLC, ZTS, IVV, IJH, FITB, FIS, PEP, SBUX, VCIT, O, MRK, DLR, CVX, SHYG, SCHB, SCHM, FDUS, VCSH, XLK, ABBV, TSLA, PG, ROP, CHRW, CSCO, VYM, GLAD, K, CAH, TXN, CGBD, KEYS, BMY, ARKK, TDOC, TFC, BA,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, XLY, BDX, MCD, GPC, INTC, GE, PRF, EMN, PEY, BSCM, ACN, INTU, VIG, DGRW, BSCL, ATO, COST, SCHX, KO, CAT,
- Sold Out: MSFT, SPY, AAPL, USMV, CMCSA, SPLV, WMT, JNJ, GOOGL, AMZN, UNH, HON, JPM, BRK.B, VZ, GPN, PYPL, JPST, TMO, AVGO, IBM, ABT, MDT, FB, SYK, BKNG, RTX, HD, V, AME, EMR, CMI, LOW, NEE, BAC, AMT, IJR, ROM, CB, DAL, F, NIO, DDOG, KRE, PFE,
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 147,344 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5269.68%
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 84,243 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 342,053 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16609.97%
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) - 191,550 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 115,265 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3586.12%
Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 84,243 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 191,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $59.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 9,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 124,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1481.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 261,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 356,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5269.68%. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 147,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 16609.97%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $157.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 342,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3586.12%. The purchase prices were between $75.9 and $81.14, with an estimated average price of $79.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 115,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 13361.58%. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 322,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 3479.43%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 106,667 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.64%. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 46,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.
