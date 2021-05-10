Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: NUE, MGK, PANW, TTEK, EA, NEAR, MO, DNMR, ENB, FXR, PENN, VIAC, MHD, PRI, ABNB, FTCS, AMAT, LRCX, IYJ, ESGU, QUAL, SPSM, STIP, TBT, USFD, GPX, J, RDS.B, IYF, MCHP, SMDV, PNC, PPL, LIN, SWK, ANTM, BGCP, VUZI, MPC, HLXA, PLTR, ACB, NMTR,
- Added Positions: DIA, TAN, SPYV, VOO, BGS, T, UBER, TGT, IWM, XLF, AMD, CVX, LOW, TMO, MRK, ORCL, SQ, ACN, JPM, UPS, GS, IDXX, XLI, NEE, MSFT, SMG, PYPL, ROKU, SPY, AAPL, FE, CME, JNJ, DIS, C, GILD, CDEV, DGRO, IEMG, BMY, DE, GE, NVDA, NKE, SBUX, UNP, BUD, KMI, ARKK, IWY, RSP, VRP, XLB, BP, BRK.B, BA, CVS, COST, LLY, GD, GOOGL, OKE, TSN, WFC, NOW, NIO, IGM, IXN, XLV, MMM, ABT, TFC, BLK, CL, FITB, HD, MVIS, PPG, PFE, V, STWD, DG, IQV, NVTA, DOCU, EFA, GSLC, IEFA, IHI, IWR, SLYG, VBK, VLUE, VOT, XLK, CB, AXP, CPRT, FDX, F, HON, IBM, MCD, MS, NVS, SO, TXN, USB, JQC, EVT, ETB, ETV, QRTEA, LULU, PM, STK, CRSP, OKTA, PINS, PTON, DVY, FIXD, IVV, IXUS, TIP, VB, VCIT, VOE, VTV, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, QQQ, TTD, SCHB, XLE, QCOM, TSLA, RTX, ARKW, ISRG, WMT, GLD, VUG, ABBV, PG, UNH, ZM, PEP, CRM, LMT, AMZN, FB, PBW, BX, EMB, BND, FV, IVW, IWD, MRNA, SLV, AMGN, BAC, IWO, CAT, ADBE, VWO, HACK, IJJ, VTI, IWF, SCHG, IWS, MDY, SCHX, QLD, SCHM, SCHA, SCHF, BSV, PGR, MDT, INTC, DUK, DD, ET, D, BABA, USDP, NET, CARR, CSCO, OTIS, SCHE, PH, CWB, VV, FDN, VCSH, VBR, SSO, GPN, GDX, PLUG, WEC, YUM, CHWY, SCHD, CAH, DAL, CSL, IBB, PFF, DHI, MUB, IWP, STZ, KO,
- Sold Out: TER, VRTX, SHV, MSCI, FSS, BBK, CCI, CRWD, MASI, CVNA, SPOT, KR, AG, GPRO, HYRE, ESPO, PGX, WPRT,
For the details of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 840,635 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 120,900 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,008 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,639 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,318 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $98.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $347.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 40,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 470.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.70%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 147,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.06%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 279.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 58,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 159,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust (BBK)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Meridian Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying