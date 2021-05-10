Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: NUE, MGK, PANW, TTEK, EA, NEAR, MO, DNMR, ENB, FXR, PENN, VIAC, MHD, PRI, ABNB, FTCS, AMAT, LRCX, IYJ, ESGU, QUAL, SPSM, STIP, TBT, USFD, GPX, J, RDS.B, IYF, MCHP, SMDV, PNC, PPL, LIN, SWK, ANTM, BGCP, VUZI, MPC, HLXA, PLTR, ACB, NMTR,

DIA, TAN, SPYV, VOO, BGS, T, UBER, TGT, IWM, XLF, AMD, CVX, LOW, TMO, MRK, ORCL, SQ, ACN, JPM, UPS, GS, IDXX, XLI, NEE, MSFT, SMG, PYPL, ROKU, SPY, AAPL, FE, CME, JNJ, DIS, C, GILD, CDEV, DGRO, IEMG, BMY, DE, GE, NVDA, NKE, SBUX, UNP, BUD, KMI, ARKK, IWY, RSP, VRP, XLB, BP, BRK.B, BA, CVS, COST, LLY, GD, GOOGL, OKE, TSN, WFC, NOW, NIO, IGM, IXN, XLV, MMM, ABT, TFC, BLK, CL, FITB, HD, MVIS, PPG, PFE, V, STWD, DG, IQV, NVTA, DOCU, EFA, GSLC, IEFA, IHI, IWR, SLYG, VBK, VLUE, VOT, XLK, CB, AXP, CPRT, FDX, F, HON, IBM, MCD, MS, NVS, SO, TXN, USB, JQC, EVT, ETB, ETV, QRTEA, LULU, PM, STK, CRSP, OKTA, PINS, PTON, DVY, FIXD, IVV, IXUS, TIP, VB, VCIT, VOE, VTV, VYM, Reduced Positions: SPYG, QQQ, TTD, SCHB, XLE, QCOM, TSLA, RTX, ARKW, ISRG, WMT, GLD, VUG, ABBV, PG, UNH, ZM, PEP, CRM, LMT, AMZN, FB, PBW, BX, EMB, BND, FV, IVW, IWD, MRNA, SLV, AMGN, BAC, IWO, CAT, ADBE, VWO, HACK, IJJ, VTI, IWF, SCHG, IWS, MDY, SCHX, QLD, SCHM, SCHA, SCHF, BSV, PGR, MDT, INTC, DUK, DD, ET, D, BABA, USDP, NET, CARR, CSCO, OTIS, SCHE, PH, CWB, VV, FDN, VCSH, VBR, SSO, GPN, GDX, PLUG, WEC, YUM, CHWY, SCHD, CAH, DAL, CSL, IBB, PFF, DHI, MUB, IWP, STZ, KO,

Investment company Meridian Wealth Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, B&G Foods Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Meridian Wealth Management, LLC owns 352 stocks with a total value of $681 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Meridian Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meridian+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 840,635 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 120,900 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,008 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,639 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,318 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $98.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $194.82 and $214.9, with an estimated average price of $205.77. The stock is now traded at around $219.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $342.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $142.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.51. The stock is now traded at around $123.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $347.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 40,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 470.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $75.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.70%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 147,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.06%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,794 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 279.54%. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 58,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 159,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $16.

Meridian Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26.