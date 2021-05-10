Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys Splunk Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Trimble Inc, Sells NICE, icad Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: CDNS, WLTW,

Investment company Sturgeon Ventures LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Trimble Inc, Tesla Inc, Pegasystems Inc, sells NICE, icad Inc, Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sturgeon Ventures LLP. As of 2021Q1, Sturgeon Ventures LLP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,913 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,356 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,524 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.25% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,060 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.47% Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 46,181 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 14,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 75.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 35,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 62.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 63,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 9,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $241.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 57.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.