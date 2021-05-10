Logo
Sturgeon Ventures LLP Buys Splunk Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Trimble Inc, Sells NICE, icad Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sturgeon Ventures LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Splunk Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc, Trimble Inc, Tesla Inc, Pegasystems Inc, sells NICE, icad Inc, Mastercard Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sturgeon Ventures LLP. As of 2021Q1, Sturgeon Ventures LLP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sturgeon Ventures LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sturgeon+ventures+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sturgeon Ventures LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,913 shares, 8.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,356 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,524 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.25%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 9,060 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.47%
  5. Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 46,181 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%
New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 14,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $270.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 75.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $117.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 35,633 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 62.51%. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 63,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 43.47%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $672.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 9,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 40,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.57. The stock is now traded at around $241.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,591 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 57.62%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 23,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sturgeon Ventures LLP. Also check out:

1. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sturgeon Ventures LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sturgeon Ventures LLP keeps buying
