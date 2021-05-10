PR NC3001C



STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares Period from May 03, 2021 to May 07, 2021

AMSTERDAM May 10, 2021 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the Company or STMicroelectronics), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the Program) disclosed via a press release dated November 5, 2018. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 31, 2018 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) (Ticker: STM) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between May 03, 2021 to May 07, 2021 (the Period), of 489,700 ordinary shares (equal to 0.05% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 30.5674 and for an overall price of EUR 14,968,847.31.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STM (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Dates of transaction Number of share purchased Weighted average purchase price per share (EUR) Total amount paid (EUR) Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code) May 03, 2021 96,079 31.1684 2,994,628.70 XPAR May 04, 2021 98,678 30.3147 2,991,393.97 XPAR May 05, 2021 97,946 30.6152 2,998,636.38 XPAR May 06, 2021 99,558 30.1106 2,997,751.11 XPAR May 07, 2021 97,439 30.6493 2,986,437.14 XPAR Total for Period 489,700 30.5674 14,968,847.31

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 11,727,680 treasury shares, which represents approximately 1.3% of the Companys issued share capital.



In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website ( https://investors.st.com/buyback-program ).

