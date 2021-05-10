Logo
Agora, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 24, 2021

Marketwired
May 10, 2021
SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. ( API) (Agora), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of U.S. markets on May 24, 2021. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 1Q 2021 Financial Results

Conference ID: 5096287

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5096287

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided above. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the calls completion (dial-in number: US 18554525696, International +61 2 81990299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit Agoras investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on May 24, 2021 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora

Agoras mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agoras cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement functionalities into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.

Investor Contact:Fionna [email protected] Contact:Suzanne [email protected]
