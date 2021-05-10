Magnus Grönborg to start as CEO of OXE Marine AB (publ) on 1 July 2021

PR Newswire
STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021
STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --As previously communicated, Magnus Grnborg has been appointed CEO of OXE Marine AB (publ). He will assume the position on 1 July 2021. Magnus Grnborg will succeed Myron Mahendra who will assume the position of EVP Business Development, Sales and Marketing.
Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected] .
For further information, please contact:
Anders Berg, Chairman of the board, [email protected] , +46 70 358 91 55
OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE), (OTCQX: CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/oxe-marine-ab/r/magnus-gronborg-to-start-as-ceo-of-oxe-marine-ab--publ--on-1-july-2021,c3343956
The following files are available for download:
20210510 OXE PR - Magnus Gronborg to start as CEO on 1 July 2021
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnus-gronborg-to-start-as-ceo-of-oxe-marine-ab-publ-on-1-july-2021-301287370.html
SOURCE OXE Marine AB
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.