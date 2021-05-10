Logo
A Trio of Stocks Trading at a Discount

Their share prices are trading below the projected free cash flow value

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

If you want to increase your likelihood to unearth bargains, one way to do so is to screen the market for equities that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value estimate as calculated from the projected free cash flow (FCF) valuation model.

Unlike the discounted cash flow or discounted earnings valuation models, the projected FCF model can be applied to assess the value of companies whose record of revenue and earnings is erratic and may also incorporate losses in some quarters. The projected FCF uses normalized free cash flow and book value.

The following three stocks seem underestimated by the market according to the projected FCF model. They also hold positive recommendation ratings amid sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

The ODP Corp

The first company that qualifies is The ODP Corp (

ODP, Financial), a Boca Raton, Florida-based provider of business services and supplies as well as digital workplace technology solutions.

The stock traded at around $44.36 per share at close on Friday, which represents a discount of 42.63% to the projected free cash flow of $77.32 per share.

The share price has risen by 100.72% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a 52-week range of $17.86 to $48.60.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

As of May, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold and an average target price of $53.67 per share on Wall Street.

MarineMax Inc

The second stock that qualifies is MarineMax Inc (

HZO, Financial), a Clearwater, Florida-based retailer of recreational boats and yachts in the U.S.

The stock traded at around $65.64 per share at close on Friday, which represents a 5% discount to the projected free cash flow of $68.98 per share.

The price has grown by 320.8% over the past year for a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a 52-week range of $12.92 to $65.79.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $60.60 per share.

ScanSource Inc

The third stock that makes the cut is ScanSource Inc (

SCSC, Financial), a Greenville, South Carolina-based global provider of barcode, networking/security and communications and services solutions.

The stock traded at around $32.31 per share at close on Friday, representing a 38.8% discount to the projected free cash flow of $52.79.

The share price has risen by 27.5% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $822.35 million and a 52-week range of $18.25 to $34.10.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $35.50 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Author's Avatar
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands. You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso