LPL Financial Announces Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, LPL Holdings, Inc. (LPL Holdings), intends to offer approximately $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the senior notes). LPL Holdings intends to use the net proceeds from the senior notes offering, together with corporate cash, to repay borrowings on its existing revolving credit facility related to its acquisition of the wealth management business of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. on April 30, 2021, and to pay fees and expenses related to the senior notes offering. The launch and consummation of the senior notes offering are subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the senior notes. The senior notes to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. The senior notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and outside the United States only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding LPL Holdings plans to offer senior notes, including the anticipated use of the proceeds therefrom and the anticipated size of the senior notes offering, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.s (together with its subsidiaries, the Company) historical performance and its plans, estimates, and expectations as of May 10, 2021. The words expects, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the future results, plans, intentions, or expectations, expressed or implied, will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive, and other factors, which may cause actual results, or the timing of events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: the market conditions, which will affect whether LPL Holdings will be able to offer the senior notes on the anticipated terms, or at all; finalization of the terms of the senior notes; and satisfaction of closing conditions related to the proposed transaction. The Company can give no assurance that the senior notes offering will be completed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect the business of the Company, including the risk factors set forth in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the Companys Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on statements contained herein as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nations largest independent broker/dealer(+) and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create

and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

+ Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.


Investor Relations - Chris Koegel, (617) 897-4574
Media Relations - Lauren Hoyt-Williams, (980) 321-1232
investor.lpl.com/contact-us


