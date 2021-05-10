Minim to Discuss Technology Imperatives for Hybrid Remote Work Models at CONNECTIONS Connected Home Conference

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Minim to Discuss Technology Imperatives for Hybrid Remote Work Models at CONNECTIONS Connected Home Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

Join Minim CMO Nicole Zheng at the Supporting Remote Workers with a Smarter Home Session for Service Providers on May 12th

MANCHESTER, NH, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim ( MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products, today announced that its CMO Nicole Zheng will present at CONNECTIONS, The Premier Connected Home Conference, on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 1:45 PM CT. Zheng will be joined by executives from Everise, Cox Communications, Zobi, and ADTRAN on an interactive panel to discuss the shift to hybrid remote working and how service providers can address the evolving technology needs of businesses and their employees.

Session: Supporting Remote Workers with a Smarter Home

  • Where: CONNECTIONS Virtual Series
  • When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM CT
  • Duration: 1 hour panel

This event requires paid registration.

The future of the office is hybrid, with flexible options to work remotely and collaborate in person, said Zheng. Employee sentiment is driving this trend, alongside increased office savings, productivity, and talent pool access. With this rapid shift, its time to rethink workplace technology most especially, connectivity and security solutions. If you need to be convinced, just ask Alexa when shes listening into your next confidential conference call from home.

According to PwCs US Remote Work Survey published this year, out of 133 executives and 1,200 office workers surveyed, 83% responded that the shift to remote work has been successful for their company. Additionally, 87% of executives expect to make changes to their real estate strategy this year.

Minim is well positioned to provide insights on this topic. In the wake of the pandemic, the company launched Minim for Work, a solution that enables businesses to centrally manage and secure both remote workers and small office locations while protecting employee privacy at an affordable price. Minim recently announced that Minim for Work is now deployed by ANY LAB TEST NOW, a nationwide direct access lab franchise, to protect patient data over WiFi at their sites. Zheng plans to draw upon insights from their resellers and more than 130 ISPs and businesses who now deliver Minim. Attendees of the conference can expect to learn about the growing market opportunity for security and connectivity solutions for businesses that address both home and office environments.

To learn more and register for this event, visit www.parksassociates.com.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim ( MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact: Michele Clarke at (203) 912-0560 or [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: James Carbonara, Hayden IR at [email protected] or (646) 755-7412

ti?nf=ODIzMjg1NiM0MTc0MjA3IzUwMDA1MDM1MQ==
085c6280-9518-452f-8e19-a0e063ef3536
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)