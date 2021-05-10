Logo
Mydecine to Participate in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 13th

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

DENVER, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) ( MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (Mydecine or the Company), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, today announced that Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine, will participate in the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference to be hosted virtually on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Mr. Bartch will speak on the panel titled Investing in the Mental Health Crisis Through Psychedelics at 4:15 p.m. ET. To attend, register here.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mydecine management, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About Mydecine Innovations Group
Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (

MYCOF, Financial) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The companys world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecines core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the worlds best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Media Contacts
Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]
1-212-896-1265 / 1-212-896-1206

Investor Contacts
Charles Lee, Investor Relations
[email protected]
1-720-277-9879

Allison Soss / Erika Kay
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]
1-212-896-1267

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Joshua Bartch, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Companys profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Companys website atwww.mydecine.com.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect managements current expectations and assumptions. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as expect, intends, anticipated, believes or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would or will be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements reflect managements current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, risks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability and continuity of financing, the ability of the Company to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property, the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation.

