ORBCOMM Announces Expiration of "Go-Shop" Period

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. ( ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the expiration of the 30-day go-shop period under the terms of the merger agreement between ORBCOMM and GI Partners, a leading US-based investor in data infrastructure businesses, which was previously announced on April 8, 2021. The go-shop period expired at 11:59 pm ET on May 7, 2021. No alternative acquisition proposals were received by ORBCOMM during the go-shop period.



Pursuant to the merger agreement, during the go-shop period, ORBCOMM, with the assistance of PJT Partners and Raymond James, ORBCOMMs financial advisors, actively solicited alternative acquisition proposals from third parties that they believed might be interested in a possible alternative transaction. During this process, ORBCOMM, PJT Partners and Raymond James engaged with more than 50 parties. ORBCOMM is now subject to customary no-shop restrictions that limit its and its representatives ability to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties, subject to customary fiduciary out provisions.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by ORBCOMM stockholders and the receipt of required regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the transaction, ORBCOMM will become a privately-held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM ( ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com. You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised over $27 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software sectors. The real estate team invests across a broad range of platforms and strategies. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com.

