Flower One Announces Record Quarterly Revenue as the Top Flower Producer in the State of Nevada





Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce its record-breaking first quarter 2021 performance, including unaudited preliminary first quarter revenue guidance and operational highlights the Company has achieved in 2021 thus far.









We are extremely proud of our team and the tremendous collaborative effort put forth by so many to successfully restructure Flower One and become the top producer in Nevada, said Kellen OKeefe, Flower Ones President and Interim CEO. For us to have accomplished what we have under the circumstances was nothing short of remarkable and something our entire team can be very proud of. As a company, we have never been in a stronger position and will emerge from the pandemic a different company on an entirely new trajectory. We continue to break records month after month, ending April with all-time high monthly sales and the highest average selling price per pound in our companys history. We are extremely well positioned for future growth as Vegas comes back online; and, we welcome the first Cookies store to the strip this week.









First Quarter 2021 Performance Highlights:















The Company announces its first quarter 2021 preliminary unaudited revenue guidance of more than USD$13.5M, representing a record revenue quarter for the Company, surpassing the Companys previous record revenue quarter of USD$11.9M in the third quarter of 2020 1 .









As of March 2021, the Company is now the top flower provider in the state of Nevada, recognizing both the number one (Cookies) and number two (NLVO, the Companys in-house brand) as top-selling flower brands in the state 2 ;









In addition to holding the two top-selling flower brands, the Company is also the leading producer of distillate, bulk and white label flower sales in the state of Nevada;









The Companys yielding cultivation analytics are reported up to 135.7 grams per plant through the first quarter of 2021, at an average cost per gram of USD$0.58. The Company has historically has reported its average cost per gram to be between USD$0.40-0.69;









Through updates to its post-harvesting process (drying, curing, trimming and packaging), the Company has recognized over 300% growth in its processing capacity in the first quarter of 2021, in comparison to fourth quarter of 2020.













1 The Company expects to announce the date for its filing of the fiscal 2020 year and first quarter 2021 in the coming weeks.





2 Data from BDS Analytics (BDSA) from January, February and March 2021.









Completion of Debt Restructuring:









The Company announced, on April+14%2C+2021, the approval of its convertible debenture resolutions and corresponding debenture amendments (the Debentures). As a result of the approved amendments, the Company has exercised its right (the New Conversion Right) to convert 60% of the principal amount of the Debentures for units comprised of one common share and of a warrant (each, a Unit) - resulting in the total principal amount of the 9.5% unsecured debentures due March 28, 2022 being reduced from CAD$42,471,000 to CAD$16,988,400; and, the total principal amount of the 9.5% unsecured convertible debentures due November 15, 2022 being reduced from CAD$9,276,000 to CAD$3,710,400.









About Flower One Holdings Inc.









Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Tickets, The Clear, and Flower Ones leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower Ones Nevada footprint includes the Companys flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.









The Companys common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Companys symbol FONE, in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol FLOOF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol F11. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fflowerone.com.









Note Regarding Preliminary Results









The results for the first quarter of 2021 are preliminary and have been prepared by management solely for the purpose of providing a preliminary update to shareholders and remain subject to final review by the Companys Audit Committee and approval by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys auditor has not audited the preliminary results, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on the preliminary results. The Company will release its unaudited financial statements and accompanying managements discussion and analysis for the first quarter of 2021, once approved by its Audit Committee and Board of Directors, in due course.









