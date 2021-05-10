CN Recognizes 55 Customers and Supply Chain Partners for Sustainability Leadership under CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CN Recognizes 55 Customers and Supply Chain Partners for Sustainability Leadership under CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI) today recognized 55 of its customers and supply chain partners for their sustainability practices. The CN EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies who are committed to reducing their environmental footprint and being part of the climate solution, a key focus of CNs commitment to building a more sustainable future.

For CN, a sustainable future means thinking and acting in the interest of generations to come. We recognize that it is our responsibility to provide cleaner, more sustainable transportation services to you, our customers and partners, while minimizing the environmental impact of our operations.

  • Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Sustainability

Through our EcoConnexions Partnership Program, we continue to deepen our customer relationships, as well as collaborate and learn from each other. CN is proud to recognize these companies and supply chain partners for their commitment to a more sustainable future.

  • Mark Lerner, Vice-President, Marketing and Business Development

In recognition of our customers and supply chain partners commitment to sustainable business practices, CN, in collaboration with Tree Canada, will plant 100,000 trees this year in Canada and the United States.

The 55 customers and supply chain partners recognized this year in CNs EcoConnexions Partnership Program are:

  • ALCOA CANADA CO
  • ATLANTIC CONTAINER LINE
  • BASF
  • BONDUELLE CANADA INC
  • BUNGE NORTH AMERICA INC
  • CANFOR
  • CARGILL INCORPORATED
  • CASCADES CANADA ULC
  • CENOVUS ENERGY INC
  • CMA CGM (AMERICA) LLC
  • COSCO SHIPPING LINES NORTH AMERICA
  • DOMTAR INC
  • DUPONT SPECIALITY PRODUCTS LLC
  • FORD MOTOR CO
  • GIBSON ENERGY ULC
  • GLOBAL CONTAINER TERMINALS INC
  • HALIFAX PORT AUTHORITY
  • HAPAG LLOYD AMERICA LLC
  • HONDA
  • HUB GROUP INC
  • J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT INC
  • KRAFT HEINZ CANADA ULC
  • KRUGER PRODUCTS LP
  • LABATT BREWING COMPANY LTD
  • LOBLAWS INC
  • LOUISIANA PACIFIC
  • MAERSK INC
  • MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC
  • MEDITERRANEAN SHIPPING CO
  • MICHELIN NORTH AMERICA CANADA INC
  • MONDELEZ GLOBAL LLC
  • NISSAN
  • NOURYON CHEMICALS LLC
  • C L USA INC
  • OWENS CORNING SALES LLC
  • PEPSI-QTG CANADA
  • PORT OF MONTREAL
  • PORT OF SAINT JOHN
  • PRINCE RUPERT PORT AUTHORITY
  • RESOLUTE FP CANADA INC
  • SUNCOR
  • TECK COAL LIMITED
  • TENARIS GLOBAL SERVICES (CANADA) IN
  • TOYOTA CANADA INC
  • UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC
  • VANCOUVER FRASER PORT AUTHORITY
  • VERSO CORPORATION
  • VITERRA INC
  • VOPAK
  • VOLKSWAGEN GROUP CANADA INC
  • WAL-MART CANADA CORP
  • WEST FRASER MILLS LTD
  • WEYERHAEUSER NR CO
  • YANG MING (AMERICA) CORPORATION
  • ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD

CNs EcoConnexions programs engage employees, communities, and customers and supply chain partners, to help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, conserving resources and increasing biodiversity. Through the EcoConnexions Partnership Program and our community tree planting program, From the Ground Up, CN has planted more than 2 million trees since 2012. To learn more on how CN is working to build a more sustainable future, please visit www.cn.ca/en/delivering-esponsibly.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canadas Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:
MediaInvestment Community
Mathieu GaudreaultPaul Butcher
Senior AdvisorVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
1-833-946-3342
[email protected]		(514) 399-0052
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODIzMjc5NCM0MTc0MDQxIzIwMDY1NDM=
d7363284-8a5b-4991-9ad5-86bd7a1d8b99
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)