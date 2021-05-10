Logo
KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data of KVD900 for the Oral Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema at the 12th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency & Angioedema Workshop

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image



KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced acceptance of an abstract for KVD900 as an oral presentation at the 12th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency & Angioedema Workshop, which will be held virtually from June 3-6, 2021.



The presentation details are as follows:



Title: Fast improvement of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks with the oral on-demand plasma kallikrein inhibitor KVD900: an analysis of the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of KVD900 and attack symptom severity during a double-blind, randomized phase 2 cross-over trial in patients with HAE type I and II



Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:45 a.m. CEST



Presenter: Andrea Zanichelli, MD



Session Information: Session IV: Treatment & Clinical trials



About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE. In addition, KalVistas oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.



For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence or complete clinical studies and to obtain regulatory approvals for KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development, the ability of KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program, and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 1, 2020, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

