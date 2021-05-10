The Israel Police Select Pointer by PowerFleet for Managing Their Fleet of 7,500 Vehicles

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. ( PWFL), announced that its operating subsidiary, Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Pointer), is set to provide a range of technological services for more than 7,500 police vehicles of the Israel Police fleet for the next four years. The fleet is comprised of 61 different vehicle types including two-wheelers. The Israel Police has the option to extend the tender for an additional four years.

Included in the services to be provided, Pointer will implement a fleet management and driver identification solution to identify the police officer or other authorized official who is driving the vehicle and approve the journey. The solution will provide travel logs, using geo-tracking, to record all vehicle events including, engine on/off status, location, vehicle movement, route, speed, time spent parked, battery status etc. The solution also includes real-time alerts for leaving a pre-defined area or geofence and speeding as well as a dedicated in-car driver interface in some of the vehicles for documenting private travel.

The police will become one of the largest organizations in Israel to manage a fleet of vehicles from a systemic and tactical point of view. The police will be able to send select forces to deal with specific incidents in real-time, utilizing key data for improved command and control as well as cost-efficiencies. The fleet management solution will serve as an efficient investigative tool and can reconstruct response situations to implement future improvements.

The solution the Israel Police are installing on its entire vehicle fleet will be operated using advanced 4G/LTE technology and will rely on the vast amount of knowledge accumulated by Pointer on fleet management, and web-based interfaces. Multiple authorized users can access critical information online as data is collected from a smart GPS telecommunications unit and analyzed using Pointer Diagnostic, which can process vast amounts of data in real-time.

This is an important achievement through which Pointer will leverage our unique technological capabilities accumulated over many years, said Ilan Goldstein, CEO of Pointer. The selected solution will enable the Israel Police to integrate existing technology investments, thereby enabling them to handle the many dynamic challenges that occur as part of their complex incidents and assignments. The Israel Police is the third rescue force, following Magen David Adom and the Fire and Rescue Services, who have chosen us to provide comprehensive command-and-control solutions. This is due to our highly reliable hardware and software capabilities as well as our unique engineering competences and excellent customer service. We are proud to provide a solution that will help facilitate the holistic coordination of different rescue forces utilizing the same fleet management system to deal with combined incidents.

About Pointer by PowerFleet

Pointer is part of the global Industrial Internet of Things company PowerFleet Inc ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL). PowerFleet is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleets patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

