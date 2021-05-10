The Israel Police Select Pointer by PowerFleet for Managing Their Fleet of 7,500 Vehicles

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Israel Police Select Pointer by PowerFleet for Managing Their Fleet of 7,500 Vehicles

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Israel Police Is the Third Rescue Force, following in the Steps of Magen David Adom and The Fire and Rescue Services, to Choose Pointer to Provide Command-and-Control Solution

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. ( PWFL), announced that its operating subsidiary, Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Pointer), is set to provide a range of technological services for more than 7,500 police vehicles of the Israel Police fleet for the next four years. The fleet is comprised of 61 different vehicle types including two-wheelers. The Israel Police has the option to extend the tender for an additional four years.

Included in the services to be provided, Pointer will implement a fleet management and driver identification solution to identify the police officer or other authorized official who is driving the vehicle and approve the journey. The solution will provide travel logs, using geo-tracking, to record all vehicle events including, engine on/off status, location, vehicle movement, route, speed, time spent parked, battery status etc. The solution also includes real-time alerts for leaving a pre-defined area or geofence and speeding as well as a dedicated in-car driver interface in some of the vehicles for documenting private travel.

The police will become one of the largest organizations in Israel to manage a fleet of vehicles from a systemic and tactical point of view. The police will be able to send select forces to deal with specific incidents in real-time, utilizing key data for improved command and control as well as cost-efficiencies. The fleet management solution will serve as an efficient investigative tool and can reconstruct response situations to implement future improvements.

The solution the Israel Police are installing on its entire vehicle fleet will be operated using advanced 4G/LTE technology and will rely on the vast amount of knowledge accumulated by Pointer on fleet management, and web-based interfaces. Multiple authorized users can access critical information online as data is collected from a smart GPS telecommunications unit and analyzed using Pointer Diagnostic, which can process vast amounts of data in real-time.

This is an important achievement through which Pointer will leverage our unique technological capabilities accumulated over many years, said Ilan Goldstein, CEO of Pointer. The selected solution will enable the Israel Police to integrate existing technology investments, thereby enabling them to handle the many dynamic challenges that occur as part of their complex incidents and assignments. The Israel Police is the third rescue force, following Magen David Adom and the Fire and Rescue Services, who have chosen us to provide comprehensive command-and-control solutions. This is due to our highly reliable hardware and software capabilities as well as our unique engineering competences and excellent customer service. We are proud to provide a solution that will help facilitate the holistic coordination of different rescue forces utilizing the same fleet management system to deal with combined incidents.

About Pointer by PowerFleet
Pointer is part of the global Industrial Internet of Things company PowerFleet Inc ( PWFL; TASE: PWFL). PowerFleet is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleets patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO
[email protected]
(201) 996-9000

PowerFleet Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact
Sasha Dookhoo
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzMTUxOCM0MTcwMTM3IzIwMTg5MTI=
146302e2-bbd3-43b1-bb93-92623f430c37
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)