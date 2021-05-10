ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 3-May-21 57,519 543.30 31,249,911.65 4-May-21 58,950 530.10 31,249,654.38 5-May-21 58,738 532.02 31,249,508.82 6-May-21 58,931 530.27 31,249,571.20 7-May-21 58,323 535.81 31,249,790.01

ASMLs current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).