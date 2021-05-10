Romeo Power Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast





Romeo Power, Inc. (Romeo Power or the Company) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 13th. This release will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Lionel Selwood, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lauren Webb, Chief Financial Officer, of Romeo Power.









The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events Calendar page of Romeo Powers Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.romeopower.com%2F. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months following the call.









About Romeo Power, Inc.





Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering large-scale electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The companys suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit www.romeopower.com.





