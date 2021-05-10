Unisys Named a Leader in Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Services by NelsonHall

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has been named a leader in the NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report on Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services, which cites companies' increasing focus on utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to deliver value across every business function.

The April 2021 report analyzes the worldwide market for cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services and provides a view of how 17 vendors are evolving their offerings and capabilities to improve IT infrastructure and application performance and availability, including cloud-native services and future initiatives for the development of these services.

"Unisys was positioned as a leader in our report due to its consulting-led approach to collaboratively develop automation and AIOps solutions with clients, for its investments in the use of automation and AI to drive cognitive service desk and for its ability to increase autonomous infrastructure capabilities," said John Laherty, senior research analyst at NelsonHall.

Cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services are enabling clients to utilize AI and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to improve provisioning, remediation and business outcomes.

In the report, NelsonHall cited Unisys for its focus on enhancing innovation, which includes its virtual and onsite experience centers. The report notes the company is "increasing the footprint of cloud experience centers to showcase partner capabilities to help clients realize business outcomes." The report says vendors are developing dedicated innovation centers in support of cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services, noting "Unisys has developed multiple CloudForte experience centers globally in support of cloud and AIOps transformation roadmap development and deployment."

"We help our clients maximize their return on their resources and investments. Securely transforming and operating in the cloud enables our customers to adapt to market and customer needs to protect and grow their competitive edge," said Mike Morrison, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure, Unisys. "Our focus on purposeful innovation and leading technologies, coupled with our ability to guide our clients in order to deliver the right outcomes for their businesses, is an approach that is validated by this NelsonHall assessment."

The report also notes key investment areas in Digital Workplace Services include a greater focus on automation and AI to drive cognitive service desk, an area of focus for Unisys. The company's InteliServe platform, powered by automation and AI, transforms the traditional workplace into an intelligent platform that delivers a frictionless employee experience.

"We help clients connect their remote and on-site workers' experience. We have a relentless focus on user experience to help our clients increase productivity, recruitment and retention while establishing a framework that's more secure and enables them to adapt with agility as new workforce demands emerge," said Leon Gilbert, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Workplace Services, Unisys.

The NelsonHall NEAT Vendor Evaluation for Cognitive and Self-Healing IT Infrastructure Management Services can be accessed here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.

