Lowe's Drops Most Innovative Home Products Guide - The Lowe's List for Innovation

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Lowe's is introducing The Lowe's List for Innovation, a curated guide to the most innovative home products available at Lowe's. Handpicked by in-house expert tastemakers, the list features products that push the boundaries of innovation and inspiration in unexpected ways. From a refrigerator that allows a look inside via a smartphone, to a cordless drill with extra battery power to keep Pros going, The Lowe's List has something for every customer.

With more than two million products available at Lowe's, the list makes it easier than ever to find the products needed to future proof the home. Spanning top appliances, cleaning products, tools, lighting, dcor and more, the list inspires customers to reimagine the possibility of every home. Featured products will be badged in-store and highlighted online as products that solve human problems in the home and on the job, make life easier and enable customers to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.

"With more than 100 years of experience in home improvement, Lowe's knows what true innovation looks like, and we can tell you that it's more than just gadgets" said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "Our team is focused on making it easier than ever for customers to find the best of the best. The products they'll find on The Lowe's List for Innovation have been put through the paces by our expert merchant teams to ensure they meet customers' needs, enabling them to spend less time researching and more time realizing their home's full potential."

The first edition of The Lowe's List includes 60 products, including four hero products from Samsung, Whirlpool, HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams and FLEX Power Tools, representing some of the most disruptive innovation in the industry:

Samsung Connected Home Appliances enable control of the home from anywhere by syncing with personal devices and smart products.

enable control of the home from anywhere by syncing with personal devices and smart products. Whirlpool Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator , an industry-first and available exclusively at Lowe's,allows customers to customize any load to care for clothes the way they want by easily swapping the agitator post in or out.

, an industry-first and available exclusively at Lowe's,allows customers to customize any load to care for clothes the way they want by easily swapping the agitator post in or out. HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Everlast , available exclusively at Lowe's, is a top-of-the-line exterior one-coat paint and primer with advanced water-beading technology for extreme all-weather protection.

, available exclusively at Lowe's, is a top-of-the-line exterior one-coat paint and primer with advanced water-beading technology for extreme all-weather protection. FLEX Power Tools, new and available exclusively at Lowe's, offer industry-leading battery technology, allowing Pros to stay on the job longer.

The Lowe's List for Innovation is one of the many ways Lowe's is delivering on its Total Home strategy to benefit the consumer, elevating and optimizing its product assortment to serve all their home improvement needs. Future editions of The Lowe's List for Innovation will drop throughout the year. Customers can learn more about the list and shop featured products at Lowes.com/TheLowesList.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

