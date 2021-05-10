Lowe's Drops Most Innovative Home Products Guide - The Lowe's List for Innovation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Lowe's Drops Most Innovative Home Products Guide - The Lowe's List for Innovation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

New guide sparks discovery of products that make customers' lives easier and enable possibility

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 10, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time ever, Lowe's is introducing The Lowe's List for Innovation, a curated guide to the most innovative home products available at Lowe's. Handpicked by in-house expert tastemakers, the list features products that push the boundaries of innovation and inspiration in unexpected ways. From a refrigerator that allows a look inside via a smartphone, to a cordless drill with extra battery power to keep Pros going, The Lowe's List has something for every customer.

The Lowe's List For Innovation Badge

With more than two million products available at Lowe's, the list makes it easier than ever to find the products needed to future proof the home. Spanning top appliances, cleaning products, tools, lighting, dcor and more, the list inspires customers to reimagine the possibility of every home. Featured products will be badged in-store and highlighted online as products that solve human problems in the home and on the job, make life easier and enable customers to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.

"With more than 100 years of experience in home improvement, Lowe's knows what true innovation looks like, and we can tell you that it's more than just gadgets" said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "Our team is focused on making it easier than ever for customers to find the best of the best. The products they'll find on The Lowe's List for Innovation have been put through the paces by our expert merchant teams to ensure they meet customers' needs, enabling them to spend less time researching and more time realizing their home's full potential."

The first edition of The Lowe's List includes 60 products, including four hero products from Samsung, Whirlpool, HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams and FLEX Power Tools, representing some of the most disruptive innovation in the industry:

  • Samsung Connected Home Appliances enable control of the home from anywhere by syncing with personal devices and smart products.
  • Whirlpool Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator, an industry-first and available exclusively at Lowe's,allows customers to customize any load to care for clothes the way they want by easily swapping the agitator post in or out.
  • HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Everlast, available exclusively at Lowe's, is a top-of-the-line exterior one-coat paint and primer with advanced water-beading technology for extreme all-weather protection.
  • FLEX Power Tools, new and available exclusively at Lowe's, offer industry-leading battery technology, allowing Pros to stay on the job longer.

The Lowe's List for Innovation is one of the many ways Lowe's is delivering on its Total Home strategy to benefit the consumer, elevating and optimizing its product assortment to serve all their home improvement needs. Future editions of The Lowe's List for Innovation will drop throughout the year. Customers can learn more about the list and shop featured products at Lowes.com/TheLowesList.

About Lowe's
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

Contact: Amy Allison
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
[email protected]

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-drops-most-innovative-home-products-guide--the-lowes-list-for-innovation-301287064.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)