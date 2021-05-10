Bed Bath & Beyond Launches Expansive New Product Assortment At Opening Price Points With Simply Essential™

UNION, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY) today launched Simply Essential, a new line of more than 1,200 hard-working essential items, thoughtfully designed for every room of the home, all delivered at great value and available only at Bed Bath & Beyond. As the Company's first full-line assortment at opening price points and third Owned Brand launched this year, Simply Essential underpins Bed Bath & Beyond's commitment to appeal to a wide range of customer needs with new value-led options that eliminate gaps in lower price brackets.

"Customers are looking for value-priced, hard-working, everyday items without sacrificing design or performance," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "With Simply Essential, 'home starts here' with the simplicity of great design across more than 1,200 products for every room, marrying form and function at everyday low prices that are incredibly wallet-friendly. Of all the Owned Brands that Bed Bath & Beyond will launch this year, Simply Essential represents the largest new product assortment and is intended to attract new customer segments for us. We're proud to introduce Simply Essential to inspire our customers to 'home, happier,' while also delivering on our commitment to bring them exceptional value for a home's most necessary items."

Simply Essential includes more than 1,200 products spanning the Company's top five destination categories bed, bath, kitchen and dining, and storage and organization at opening price points designed to appeal to a broad range of customers, including new target customer segments who are seeking value-based options at everyday low prices. The new opening price point assortment is a core tenet of Bed Bath & Beyond's three-year growth strategy and will extend the Company's competitive positioning in key areas such as kitchen gadgets, where 50% of the market is priced below $5 in the 'good' and 'opening' price point brackets.

Simply Essential Products

Simply Essential gets down to the basics; because whether you're sleeping, chopping, organizing, snuggling, eating, serving, drying, or whiskingyou're going to need to be equipped for the task at hand. Offering a myriad of high-quality, low-cost home essentials for the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, the new solutions-oriented line makes it easy to create a joyful and functional home.

The Simply Essential line speaks to savvy shoppers on the hunt for basic items that are highly functional, well-designed and provide great value. All items within the Simply Essential collection are crafted with consideration offering just what you need with an eye toward quiet design. Whether you're refreshing your existing household assortment or stocking up for back-to-campus living, shoppers at all life-stages now have a one-stop-shop to find everything they need for a simple and comfortable bedroom, a well-organized bathroom or a practical and functional kitchen--all at affordable prices.

All products within the Simply Essential line are priced with value in mind, starting at $1 for kitchen basics, such as ladles and serving spoons and $5 for pillows. In fact, the entire line is priced under $200, with many products under $50. Simply Essential products are available only at Bed Bath & Beyond through all omnichannel shopping experiences, including buy online and pickup in-store or curbside, regular or same-day delivery, and in-store shopping at Bed Bath & Beyond store locations throughout North America.

Simply Essential is the third of at least eight Owned Brands that Bed Bath & Beyond will launch by the end of February 2022 to help customers realize the potential in every room, following the recent launches of Nestwell and Haven . For additional information and to view the product line, please visit the Simply Essential product page and brand video.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com

