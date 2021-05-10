Belinda Yao joins Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) as Vice President of Operations

DAVIS, Calif., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the quality and nutritional content of crops and food ingredients, today announced that Belinda Yao has joined the company as vice president of operations. Yao will oversee supply chain strategy for Arcadia's product manufacturing and production, including demand planning, procurement and supplier relationships, order fulfillment, inventory management, logistics, customer service and data analytics.

"As we build our pipeline of consumer products made with GoodWheat, GoodHemp and SONOVA GLA safflower oil, we're expanding our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities to maximize growth," said Matt Plavan, Arcadia CEO. "Belinda has a proven track record leading all aspects of the supply chain, including building things from scratch in start-up and small companies to leading supply chain innovation within Fortune 500 pharmaceutical, chemical and CPG companies. We welcome her expertise in developing an agile end-to-end infrastructure for delivering our healthy and nutritional products directly to consumers, through both online and retail channels."

Yao brings more than 20 years of management and leadership experience in the supply chain planning and operations area. Prior to joining Arcadia, she was the vice president of operations at Zola, a healthy plant-based beverages company, where she led their manufacturing and supply chain functions. Before Zola, Yao served more than eight years with The Dannon Company, a premier multinational food-products company, where she held senior management positions in supply chain management. Yao began her career in senior procurement positions for both BASF and Roche in China, and she received her bachelor's degree from Beijing Technology and Business University.

"With a number of premium health and nutrition products being launched and added to the commercial pipeline, Arcadia is at an exciting point in the evolution of its direct-to-consumer business," said Yao. "I look forward to building a robust and efficient organizational capability to support the expected rapid scale up of these exciting new products."

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) is a leader in science-based approaches to enhancing the

quality and nutritional value of crops and food ingredients. The company's GoodWheat branded ingredients deliver health benefits to consumers and enable consumer packaged goods companies to differentiate their brands in the marketplace. The company's GoodHemp seed catalog delivers genetically superior hemp seeds, transplants and extracts, bringing the benefits of modern agriculture to an emerging crop. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the commercial scale up of consumer products in Arcadia's pipeline. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Arcadia's and its partners' and affiliates' ability to develop commercial products incorporating their traits, and complete the regulatory review process for such products; the customer demand and commercial success of such products; Arcadia's compliance with laws and regulations that impact Arcadia's business, and changes to such laws and regulations; Arcadia's future capital requirements and ability to satisfy its capital needs; Arcadia's ability to develop, enforce and defend its intellectual property rights; and the other risks set forth in Arcadia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in Arcadia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

