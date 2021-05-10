Roundtrip Partners with Clover Health to Provide Medicare Advantage Members with Non-Emergency Transportation Services

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundtrip, the leading digital healthcare transportation marketplace, announces it is working with Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, to offer non-emergency medical transportation to Clover's Medicare Advantage members. The goal of the collaboration is to combat one of the most significant barriers to care for seniors in America: transportation.

Clover members whose plans include transportation benefits will be able to schedule non-emergency medical transportation through Roundtrip's ride ordering app, which includes rideshare options, medical sedans, wheelchair vans, and non-emergency ambulances. By streamlining and simplifying the transportation experience, Roundtrip provides members with flexibility, autonomy and support in getting to their appointments, and ultimately aims to improve health outcomes.

"In 2017, 5.8 million people in the U.S. delayed medical care because they didn't have a ride to the doctor or hospital, and putting off care results in worse health outcomes and higher costs. Our members, many of whom live with mobility or vision limitations or can't afford the costs of transportation, are disproportionately impacted by this barrier," said Vivek Garipalli, Chief Executive Officer of Clover. "Clover's ambition is to keep people healthier by addressing social determinants of health, and we look forward to working with Roundtrip to help provide our members with reliable and accessible transportation."

Here's how it works:

Using Roundtrip's intuitive ride-booking platform, Clover members, or their care coordinators, as part of their health plan benefits, can book a ride or schedule a future ride.

The member is matched with a transportation provider from Roundtrip's network. Once the ride is scheduled, the member receives status updates via text or phone call until the vehicle arrives at the pick-up location.

Roundtrip's 24/7 Navigation Center monitors each trip to help ensure a successful transport and enjoyable experience.

"Together with Clover Health, we have uniquely crafted easy-to-access rides for social health and medical appointments to promote insight-led care management and an active lifestyle among Medicare beneficiaries. We are working to integrate our platform into Clover's clinical decision support platform, the Clover Assistant, to achieve this goal at scale," said Mark Switaj, Chief Executive Officer of Roundtrip.

To learn more about Roundtrip, please visit roundtriphealth.com.

About Roundtrip

Roundtrip is the leading digital transportation marketplace for better health outcomes. We provide a simple, comprehensive patient ride ordering software that makes available a community of ride providers who complete the transport. The company is leading the industry in reducing transportation costs. We provide health plan professionals with online and mobile tools that make ordering member rides simple. Through our digital transportation marketplace, we connect members with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) such as rideshare, medical sedans, wheelchair vans, and stretcher vehicles exactly when and where they need it.

Media inquiries can be channeled to [email protected].

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundtrip-partners-with-clover-health-to-provide-medicare-advantage-members-with-non-emergency-transportation-services-301286592.html

SOURCE Roundtrip