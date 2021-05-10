Roundtrip Partners with Clover Health to Provide Medicare Advantage Members with Non-Emergency Transportation Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Roundtrip Partners with Clover Health to Provide Medicare Advantage Members with Non-Emergency Transportation Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundtrip, the leading digital healthcare transportation marketplace, announces it is working with Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, to offer non-emergency medical transportation to Clover's Medicare Advantage members. The goal of the collaboration is to combat one of the most significant barriers to care for seniors in America: transportation.

Clover members whose plans include transportation benefits will be able to schedule non-emergency medical transportation through Roundtrip's ride ordering app, which includes rideshare options, medical sedans, wheelchair vans, and non-emergency ambulances. By streamlining and simplifying the transportation experience, Roundtrip provides members with flexibility, autonomy and support in getting to their appointments, and ultimately aims to improve health outcomes.

"In 2017, 5.8 million people in the U.S. delayed medical care because they didn't have a ride to the doctor or hospital, and putting off care results in worse health outcomes and higher costs. Our members, many of whom live with mobility or vision limitations or can't afford the costs of transportation, are disproportionately impacted by this barrier," said Vivek Garipalli, Chief Executive Officer of Clover. "Clover's ambition is to keep people healthier by addressing social determinants of health, and we look forward to working with Roundtrip to help provide our members with reliable and accessible transportation."

Here's how it works:

  • Using Roundtrip's intuitive ride-booking platform, Clover members, or their care coordinators, as part of their health plan benefits, can book a ride or schedule a future ride.
  • The member is matched with a transportation provider from Roundtrip's network. Once the ride is scheduled, the member receives status updates via text or phone call until the vehicle arrives at the pick-up location.
  • Roundtrip's 24/7 Navigation Center monitors each trip to help ensure a successful transport and enjoyable experience.

"Together with Clover Health, we have uniquely crafted easy-to-access rides for social health and medical appointments to promote insight-led care management and an active lifestyle among Medicare beneficiaries. We are working to integrate our platform into Clover's clinical decision support platform, the Clover Assistant, to achieve this goal at scale," said Mark Switaj, Chief Executive Officer of Roundtrip.

To learn more about Roundtrip, please visit roundtriphealth.com.

About Roundtrip
Roundtrip is the leading digital transportation marketplace for better health outcomes. We provide a simple, comprehensive patient ride ordering software that makes available a community of ride providers who complete the transport. The company is leading the industry in reducing transportation costs. We provide health plan professionals with online and mobile tools that make ordering member rides simple. Through our digital transportation marketplace, we connect members with non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) such as rideshare, medical sedans, wheelchair vans, and stretcher vehicles exactly when and where they need it.

Media inquiries can be channeled to [email protected].

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundtrip-partners-with-clover-health-to-provide-medicare-advantage-members-with-non-emergency-transportation-services-301286592.html

SOURCE Roundtrip

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)