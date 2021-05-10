COMSovereign Holding Corp. Hosts First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DALLAS, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) ("COMSovereign" or "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communication Systems and Solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

COMSovereign's Chairman and CEO Dan Hodges will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Time:

Toll-free dial-in number:

International dial-in number:

Conference ID: Monday, May 17, 2021

4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

1-877-300-8521

1-412-317-6026

10156437

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144924 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.comsovereign.com of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 24, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 10156437

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comsovereign-holding-corp-hosts-first-quarter-2021-results-conference-call-on-monday-may-17-2021-at-430-pm-eastern-time-301287283.html

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.