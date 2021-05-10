Mack-Cali Unveils Latest Phase of Harborside Campus Transformation Along Jersey City Waterfront

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) today unveiled the latest phase of the transformation of its Harborside campus in Jersey City. The Company previewed the fully renovated and repositioned Harborside 1, revealed new public open spaces, and announced its robust summer lineup of programming, including the first New Jersey location for the largest weekly open-air food market in the country, Smorgasburg. The announcements mark a major milestone for the reimagination of the 4.3 million-square-foot office campus now uniquely prepared to satisfy the needs of today's top talent in a post-COVID environment.



"Harborside's premier office spaces, top-tier amenities and abundant recreational areas, coupled with its waterfront access, close proximity to public transit and ample on-site parking, make it an ideal destination for workers, visitors and locals alike," said Mahbod Nia, Chief Executive Officer of Mack-Cali. "With these latest improvements, Harborside is well-positioned to be the workplace solution for the future as office life across the tri-state area is reinvigorated."



Anchoring the five-building Harborside campus, the newly redeveloped Harborside 1, which is a 422,590 square foot, nine-story first-class office building with an attractive new faade, reimagined lobby, and significant infrastructure upgrades. A private terrace on the 4th floor offers expansive views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline. The lobby level has direct indoor access to an activated marketplace offering retail designed specifically to support and cater to the professionals that work at Harborside, and dining with connectivity to a waterfront boardwalk that offers panoramic New York City views. The building maintains its stature as a headquarters-quality asset with extensive infrastructure, and due to the ongoing improvements, the building is anticipated to achieve LEED-Gold certification. Furthermore, Harborside can accommodate approximately 3.5 million square feet of additional residential and office development for future uses.



In addition to five Class A commercial buildings, Harborside offers over 71,000 square feet of retail, indoor and outdoor dining options, fitness and wellness programming, a daycare center and ample on-site parking. The neighborhood's residential portfolio offers more than 3,000 residential units within walking distance. Located adjacent to the Harborside Atrium, the popular District Kitchen food hall contains a carefully curated selection of food and beverage from local restaurateurs. The Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a five-star, 351-key, full-service hotel, located on the Harborside pier serves as both a neighborhood and business amenity.



An extraordinary win for Jersey City, Smorgasburg is launching its first-ever New Jersey location this spring, bringing its world-famous food festival to Harborside. Smorgasburg attracts tens of thousands of visitors each weekend to its other locations, and the Harborside location is expected to be a strong draw to the community.



"The repositioning of Harborside aligns well with our tenants' return to work," said Edward Guiltinan, Senior Vice President of Leasing. "In addition to providing first-class office space, we are fortunate to be able to offer wide-ranging amenities and outdoor space for our tenants to enjoy."



In addition, Mack Cali will introduce Ziggy, a one-of-a-kind art installation designed by Hou de Sousa and located at the Atrium at Harborside. Ziggy is a kaleidoscopic beacon that strings together gateways, apertures, and benches. The sculpture welcomes folks from all directions to freely explore its ethereal forms and undulating spaces. Consisting of thin linear elements, Ziggy is surprisingly lightweight, visually transparent, and impervious to wind. Ziggy's footprint echoes and reverberates the architectural context of Harborside while 24,000 feet of iridescent cord dynamically tints and mixes with the surrounding context, taking on a unique appearance from every point of view. Visitors are invited to share photos with #ZiggyHarborside on Instagram.



"The waterfront is one of Jersey City's many unique assets, and I'm confident Mack-Cali's reimagined Harborside will not only be a valuable addition to our growing business community, but now with all its additional activations and programming, the local neighborhood will also benefit greatly," said Mayor Steven M. Fulop, City of Jersey City. "We appreciate Mack-Cali's ongoing commitment to creating a best-in-class mixed-use environment for all of our residents and visitors."



Mary Ann Tighe, CEO of CBRE's New York Tri-State Region and project consultant, underscores Harborside's focus on three areas critical to companies recommitting to the office: wellness, flexibility, and scalability.



"The repositioning of Harborside is designed to meet this moment," said Mary Ann Tighe. "The virtually column-free, large floors accommodate a broad range of uses, from tech and media companies to financial and professional service firms. And the waterfront-facing, light filled spaces are connected to a campus that provides expansion opportunities and a broad array of amenities, immediate access to transit in all forms, and a wide variety of residential options all at compelling economics."



The pandemic has accelerated the merger between technology and real estate to create a seamless, accessible lifestyle that transpires in a variety of locations. With renewed emphasis on flexibility in the workplace from desks and conference rooms to cafes and lounges to outdoor parks and boardwalks to food delivery and exclusive tenant perks Harborside provides a fully amenitized campus environment that provides owners and operators space to infuse their offices with services and a diversity of physical settings that amenities in the same way hotels and destinations once did, which better supports overall employee wellbeing. To that end, Mack-Cali has tapped CBRE's talented team of retail brokers to laser focus on an elevated retail experience throughout the Harborside campus.



In addition, Harborside recently received the Hackensack Meridian Health 'Gold Star' recognition for COVID-19 protocols. Extensive COVID protocols are in place throughout the campus.



New Website, Brand + Marketing Campaign

To complement the campus repositioning, Mack-Cali today launched a new brand identity and website for Harborside, kicking off an aggressive new marketing campaign to reach the tenants and brokers. Follow along at harborsidejc.com or on Instagram at Harborsidejc.

Harborside Seasonal Hudson Street Programming

A temporary pedestrian-only Hudson Green will galvanize the whole campus, and ultimately create a true Harborside District. The outdoor space has been reclaimed to safely entertain during continued COVID-precautions and will be activated seasonally with a combination of ongoing exhibitions, partnerships, and community-focused programming.



Highlights include JCFamilies Weekly Summer Series, yoga, weekly live music, fresh markets, and food festivals. The full calendar of events can be found here.



Images and renderings can be found here.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.



A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.



For more information on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and its properties, visit www.mack-cali.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this communication may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "plan," "potential," "projected," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue," or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is incorporated herein by reference. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.



Media Contact:

[email protected]

(646) 200-5318

